Align Recovery Partners With Dr. Stacy Cohen To Enhance Psychiatric & MAT Detox Care

Align Recovery Centers, a Northern California substance abuse treatment center dedicated to a holistic approach to addiction, announced a strategic collaboration with Dr. Stacy Cohen, founder of The Moment Health. This partnership advances Align's capabilities in providing enhanced psychiatric services and medication-assisted-treatment (MAT) detox management for individuals receiving care at its Sonoma facility.

By teaming with Dr. Cohen and The Moment Health, Align Recovery Centers will integrate a next-level psychiatric care pathway-led by a double-board-certified psychiatrist in General Psychiatry and Addiction Psychiatry.

The collaboration will support Align's detox and outpatient levels of care by combining Align's foundational“mind, body & soul” philosophy with Dr. Cohen's expertise in dual-diagnosis, trauma-informed psychiatry, and holistic recovery models.

Our mission is to enable each person with substance use disorders to address their unique root causes and forge a productive life by aligning mind, body & soul. Working with Dr. Cohen and The Moment Health allows us to bring refined psychiatric and MAT-detox support into our services-making our continuum of care even stronger and more accessible.

Integrating psychiatric care and MAT-detox within a residential/outpatient continuum is essential in treating the whole person. I am delighted to partner with Align Recovery Centers to bring this model to Sonoma and beyond, ensuring that clients benefit from structured, evidence-based care with empathy and community at its core.

Enhanced Services through Collaboration

Through this strategic alliance:

- Align Recovery Centers will be able to offer expanded psychiatric evaluation and management as part of its detox and outpatient programs.

- Medication-assisted treatment (MAT) will be supported and supervised by The Moment Health's team, ensuring continuity of care for clients with co-occurring mental-health and substance-use disorders.

- Clients will experience a seamless transition between levels of care-from medical detox through outpatient services-with unified clinical oversight and holistic support.

Align's Holistic Philosophy & Values

Align Recovery Centers remains rooted in the belief that sustainable recovery emerges from attending to the whole person. Its guiding mission states:“Enabling each person with substance use disorders to address their unique root causes and forge a productive life by aligning their mind, body & soul.”

Its philosophy emphasizes that clients receive expert guidance and empathetic support to build a balanced regimen of self-care, lifestyle structure, meaningful relationships and coping tools. Key values-quality care, empathy, and community-underpin all operations.

About Align Recovery Centers

Located in Sonoma, California, Align Recovery Centers offers evidence-based outpatient and detox treatment for individuals struggling with substance use disorders. Driven by the philosophy of aligning mind, body and soul, Align provides clients the structure, support and tools needed to navigate recovery and build meaningful, productive lives.

