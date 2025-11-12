Ensurge Micropower ASA - Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting 3 December 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, 12 November 2025

An Extraordinary General Meeting in Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") will be held on 3 December 2025 at 09:00 (CET) as an electronic meeting. Please find enclosed the notice including attendance forms and online guides (in English and in Norwegian). The Extraordinary General Meeting will have the following agenda:

1 Registration of participating shareholders; election of a person to chair the meeting and a person to co-sign the minutes

2 Approval of the notice and agenda

3 Private Placement; Issuance of Tranche 2 Shares and amendment of articles of association

4 Subsequent Offering; issuance of new shares

5.1 Board authorization to issue shares (the Conversion Shares) to Corning

5.2 Issuance of Warrants to Corning

6.1 Board authorization to issue shares in private placements

6.2 Board authorization to issue shares in rights issues

7 Renewal and amendment of the 2025 Subscription Rights Incentive Plan

About Ensurge Micropower:Ensurge () powers the future of AI-enabled devices with advanced microbattery technology that delivers unmatched performance and safety. From its base in San Jose, California, the Company's team of battery specialists have pioneered thin-film batteries produced on high-precision roll-to-roll production processes. These innovations enable new possibilities in form-factor-constrained applications across consumer, medical, and industrial markets. Ensurge partners with leading global customers to accelerate their products to market and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. For more news and information on Ensurge, please visit

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

