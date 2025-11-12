CIRRO E-Commerce Partners With Enveyo To Deliver Seamless Integration
The partnership combines CIRRO E-Commerce's domestic and cross-border small parcel logistics network with Enveyo's shipping software. This collaboration simplifies the shipping process for e-commerce brands, 3PLs, and shippers, providing efficiency in label creation, order tracking, and fulfillment - all while leveraging CIRRO's cost-effective, reliable delivery network.
Integration Benefits:
- Seamless Platform Integration: Enveyo users can easily add CIRRO E-Commerce as a carrier via API, eliminating manual processes and reducing errors. Label Generation and Order Management: Users can create CIRRO shipping labels and manage orders in real-time, with tracking and delivery status. Enhanced Efficiency for North American Shipping: CIRRO's network of hubs for Expedited, Economy, and Regional delivery, ensure on-time performance and cost savings. Scalability and Customization: Supports high-volume e-commerce operations with flexible routing, returns handling, and compliance for cross-border needs.
"This integration exemplifies our commitment to providing our customers with access to carrier solutions that drive real value. As e-commerce brands and 3PLs continue to seek flexible, reliable shipping options, partnerships like this ensure our platform remains the go-to solution for logistics data management and carrier diversification," said Nate Endicott, SVP of Growth at Enveyo.
“This integration and partnership is a natural fit given our focus in part on servicing the 3PL space. With Enveyo's enterprise software suite, 3PL's gain the advantage of addressing the critical need for data-driven optimization and operational agility in a challenging environment,” said Vincent D'Amato, Chief Sales Officer for CIRRO E-Commerce.
About CIRRO E-Commerce
CIRRO E-Commerce
About Enveyo
Enveyo is the leading provider of logistics data management, visibility, and shipping optimization software, helping 3PLs and shippers of all sizes move their logistics forward through data-driven technology. From shipment analytics and automated carrier selection to post-purchase delivery experience management and freight auditing, Enveyo is the only suite deploying solutions across the logistics lifecycle.
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment