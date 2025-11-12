CIRRO E-Commerce Partners With Enveyo To Deliver Seamless Integration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIRRO E-Commerce, a leading carrier specializing in North American small parcel shipping, has announced a new integration with Enveyo, a US-based provider of logistics data management and shipping optimization software. This integration enables Enveyo users to incorporate CIRRO E-Commerce's into their platform, allowing for effortless generation of shipping labels and order management.

The partnership combines CIRRO E-Commerce's domestic and cross-border small parcel logistics network with Enveyo's shipping software. This collaboration simplifies the shipping process for e-commerce brands, 3PLs, and shippers, providing efficiency in label creation, order tracking, and fulfillment - all while leveraging CIRRO's cost-effective, reliable delivery network.

Seamless Platform Integration: Enveyo users can easily add CIRRO E-Commerce as a carrier via API, eliminating manual processes and reducing errors.

Label Generation and Order Management: Users can create CIRRO shipping labels and manage orders in real-time, with tracking and delivery status.

Enhanced Efficiency for North American Shipping: CIRRO's network of hubs for Expedited, Economy, and Regional delivery, ensure on-time performance and cost savings. Scalability and Customization: Supports high-volume e-commerce operations with flexible routing, returns handling, and compliance for cross-border needs.

"This integration exemplifies our commitment to providing our customers with access to carrier solutions that drive real value. As e-commerce brands and 3PLs continue to seek flexible, reliable shipping options, partnerships like this ensure our platform remains the go-to solution for logistics data management and carrier diversification," said Nate Endicott, SVP of Growth at Enveyo.

“This integration and partnership is a natural fit given our focus in part on servicing the 3PL space. With Enveyo's enterprise software suite, 3PL's gain the advantage of addressing the critical need for data-driven optimization and operational agility in a challenging environment,” said Vincent D'Amato, Chief Sales Officer for CIRRO E-Commerce.

About CIRRO E-Commerce

About Enveyo

Enveyo is the leading provider of logistics data management, visibility, and shipping optimization software, helping 3PLs and shippers of all sizes move their logistics forward through data-driven technology. From shipment analytics and automated carrier selection to post-purchase delivery experience management and freight auditing, Enveyo is the only suite deploying solutions across the logistics lifecycle.

