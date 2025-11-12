Ensure Projects Are Completed Within Timeframe, Says Haryana CM

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 12 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday directed officials to ensure that all major infrastructure and public utility projects initiated this year are completed within the stipulated timeframe while strictly adhering to prescribed standards and quality parameters.

He said that the timely completion of these projects will enable citizens to benefit from them at the earliest.

The Chief Minister also instructed that all departments concerned must regularly prepare monthly review reports of these projects and upload them on the state Pragati Dashboard. This, he said, will not only ensure transparency but also facilitate continuous monitoring of the pace of implementation.

The Chief Minister was presiding over a meeting to review the progress of mega projects costing more than Rs 75 crore at the State Pragati Dashboard.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasised that project delays leading to increased costs must be treated seriously, and responsible officials should be held accountable. He directed the departments to promptly address obstacles to project implementation and to prioritise development projects to ensure the public benefits from these services in a timely manner.

It was informed that around 91 per cent of the construction work of the Government Medical College in Jind has been completed, and the project is targeted for completion by the end of December next year. Likewise, 95 per cent of the construction work on the War Memorial for the First War of Independence in Ambala Cantonment has been completed and is expected to be fully ready by January next year.

CM Saini said the government is committed to the timely completion of all development projects in the public interest.

He also reviewed the progress of other mega projects on the Pragati Portal, including the upgradation of the War Memorial stadium in Ambala, Mother and Child Hospital and service block in the campus of B.K. (Civil) Hospital, Faridabad, construction of a two-lane with paved shoulder, four-lane elevated road, Delhi-Agra road, etc.