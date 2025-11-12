Rpharmy Ranks 35Th On Austin Business Journal's 2025 List Of Fastest Growing Companies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Austin-Based Healthcare Technology Provider on a Mission to Protect Patients from Medication Safety Errors, Healthcare Workers from Hazardous Drug Exposure

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rpharmy, a leading provider of software solutions for medication formulary management, hazardous drug safety information, and compliance, announced today its recognition on the 2025 Austin Business Journal's annual list of the Fastest Growing Companies. The company secured the 35th position, demonstrating a 34% revenue growth from 2022 to 2024.

“It's a tremendous honor to be recognized among the fastest growing companies in the Austin area, a vibrant hub of technology and innovation,” said Laura Paxton, CEO of Rpharmy.“Our sustained growth and success are a direct result of our unwavering commitment to patient and healthcare worker safety. The Rpharmy team shares a common mission: to develop technology that simplifies and improves access to medication safety policies and protocols for healthcare professionals.”

The Austin Business Journal's annual Fastest-Growing Companies awards program recognizes companies for revenue growth from Dec. 31, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2024, and for their strategies to navigate the complex modern economy. Companies must have had at least $1 million in revenue for 2022 and be a privately held corporation, proprietorship, or partnership - not a majority-owned subsidiary or division - with headquarters in Travis, Hays, Williamson, Caldwell, Bastrop, or Burnet counties. The list represents a range of industries, including real estate, technology, consumer packaged goods, and healthcare.

Rpharmy's Formweb is the pioneering cloud-based formulary and safety platform. It centralizes critical medication information-including high-alert medications, REMS data, Black Box warnings, and facility-specific protocols-into a single source of truth. Beyond a simple formulary, Formweb acts as a medication safety communication and compliance hub, significantly enhancing patient safety throughout health systems.

Rpharmy's Rhazdrugs addresses the concerns of over 8 million healthcare workers who are exposed to hazardous drugs annually (source: CDC). The solution is the first comprehensive software solution dedicated to hazardous drug handling safety and USP <800> compliance, developed through continuous engagement with nurses, pharmacists, and health system leaders who expressed the need for clear, accessible safety guidance.

Rpharmy has dedicated over 30 years to addressing challenges in medication safety and patient care. We achieve this by developing and providing technology centered on medical formulary, hazardous drug handling, and compliance with HFAP, NIOSH, and Joint Commission standards. Our core mission is to safeguard all patients and healthcare workers by ensuring readily available access to essential medication safety information. For more information, visit

