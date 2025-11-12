Heavy Rain In Store For TN's Southern, Delta Districts As Low Pressure Area Forms Over Bay Of Bengal

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 12 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, on Wednesday issued a weather alert predicting widespread rainfall across several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal over the next few days due to a developing low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

According to the latest bulletin from the RMC, a low-pressure system is currently persisting over the southwestern Bay of Bengal and adjoining southeastern Bay, influencing weather conditions across the southern peninsula.

This atmospheric disturbance is expected to bring moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in isolated places of Tamil Nadu, particularly in the southern and delta regions.

Between November 13 and 17, the Met Department forecast indicates intermittent light to moderate rain in several districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The delta belt, comprising Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai, along with Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, and Kallakurichi, may witness heavy rain at isolated locations during this period.

On November 18, rainfall activity is expected to intensify slightly, with light to moderate rain likely over many areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

The RMC bulletin also warns that Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, and Ramanathapuram districts, as well as Karaikal, could experience heavy spells at one or two places.

The Weather Department has urged fishermen to stay cautious and avoid venturing into the sea in the coming days, as the developing system could cause rough sea conditions and gusty winds along the coastal regions.

Authorities have been instructed to stay alert, particularly in the southern coastal districts, where isolated heavy rainfall could lead to waterlogging, flooding of low-lying areas, and disruptions in road traffic.

Meteorologists said that further updates will depend on the evolution of the low-pressure system, which could strengthen as it moves westward over the Bay of Bengal.