Kangana Ranaut Faces Sedition Case In Uttar Pradesh: Here's What Happened

Bollywood's bold actress and BJP MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut finds herself steeped once again in a controversy cloud. An Agra court has approved the revision petition which was paved by a petitioner to be able to file a sedition and defamation suit against the actress over the commented derogatory remarks against farmers and Mahatma Gandhi, before being heard in the Special MP-MLA Court.

Kangana Ranaut Faces Sedition Case in Uttar Pradesh

The tangle was first brought into being on Sep 11, 2024, when an advocate named Ramashankar Sharma out of Agra had filed a petition under which he accused Kangana for having insulted farmers and the Father of the Nation himself, Mahatma Gandhi, in the interview which was given on August 26, 2024. According to the petition, her comments "hurt the sentiments of farmers and citizens across the country."

On Wednesday, Special Judge Lokesh Kumar discussed the case from both sides and admitted the revision petition. The case will now shuffle between the Special MP-MLA Court with next hearing fixed for November 29, 2025, as the court added that Kangana may be required to appear in person during that hearing.

What exactly Kangana Ranaut Said?

In an apparently controversial interview of August 2024, Kangana reportedly said that rapes and murders occurred while the farmers were protesting, and it was pretty sure that the situation could have worsened even further had not the government withdrawn the farm bills against the desire of what the people might want-in regard to it.

On the basis of this, a petition was filed by a person from a farming family against Kangana, stating that her assertions amounted to disgrace to the farming community in the very same contribution they gave to the economy and society of the nation.

Allegations of Insulting Mahatma Gandhi

It was stated in the complaint that Kangana herself stated in November 2021 that India got independence in 2014 when the Narendra Modi government came into power. According to him, those statements belittle the sacrifices of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Bhagat Singh, and other freedom fighters. This was regarded as sedition.

The case then would proceed before the Special MP-MLA Court of Agra, where the sedition and defamation allegations will be analyzed in detail. Next hearing would fall on November 29, 2025, and Kangana Ranaut would likely be summoned for her own testimony on that day.