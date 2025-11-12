Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Delhi Red Fort Blast: PM Modi Visits Injured Victims At LNJP Hospital, Pledges Justice


2025-11-12 10:14:24
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

PM Narendra Modi visited the injured victims of the car blast near Red Fort at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi, shortly after returning from Bhutan. He personally spoke to the victims, offered government support and vowed that the perpetrators 'won't be spared.'

MENAFN12112025007385015968ID1110333610



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search