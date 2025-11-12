Delhi Red Fort Blast: PM Modi Visits Injured Victims At LNJP Hospital, Pledges Justice

PM Narendra Modi visited the injured victims of the car blast near Red Fort at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi, shortly after returning from Bhutan. He personally spoke to the victims, offered government support and vowed that the perpetrators 'won't be spared.'

