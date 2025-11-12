Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tripura CM To Inaugurate Infra, Health Projects In Dhalai District

2025-11-12 10:14:24
Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha, is scheduled to visit Dhalai District on November 13 to inaugurate a series of major infrastructural and developmental projects aimed at improving connectivity, healthcare, and civic facilities in the region.

Strengthening Education and Healthcare

During his visit, the Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone of Harat Chandra H.S. School and the Durga Chaumuhani RD Block. In the health sector, CM Saha will virtually inaugurate eight Health and Wellness Centres under the Salema, Durga Chaumuhani, and Ambassa RD Blocks, along with three new Sub-Centres under Ambassa Block, said DM of Dhalai District, Vivek H.B.

According to DM, he will also virtually inaugurate 48 staff quarters built for the health officials of Ambassa Dhalai District Hospital, marking a major step toward strengthening healthcare infrastructure in the district.

Boosting Connectivity and Urban Amenities

Among other projects, the Chief Minister will inaugurate a double-storey shelter house for urban homeless people, and the newly constructed RTC building developed by Punjab National Bank. He will also lay the foundation stone for the Ganganagar-Gandachara Road and inaugurate an RCC footbridge under Ambassa Block, along with several development projects under the Ambassa Municipal Council, virtually.

A Push for Inclusive Development

These projects come under various departments, including the Rural Development Department, Urban Development Department, PWD, and Health Department. The initiatives are expected to bring significant improvements to the district's infrastructure and public welfare facilities.

Officials said the new projects will enhance healthcare accessibility, strengthen road connectivity, and improve the overall quality of life for residents of Dhalai District, reflecting the state government's commitment to balanced and inclusive development across Tripura.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

AsiaNet News

