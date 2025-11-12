CAG Of India Inaugurates International Training On DPI Auditing

The Comptroller & Auditor General of India inaugurated the 166th International Training Programme on "Audit of Digital Public Infrastructure" here today. This is being conducted by iCISA under the aegis of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme of the Ministry of External Affairs, as stated in the release.

DPI as Foundation of Modern Governance

K Sanjay Murthy emphasised the increasing significance of Digital Public Infrastructure as the foundation of modern governance and service delivery in his inaugural speech. He highlighted how technologies such as digital identity platforms, payment systems, and data exchanges are transforming the way businesses and citizens interact with governments.

International Participation and Context

According to the release, eminent dignitaries and representatives from Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) across Asia, Africa, Europe, and South America honoured the inauguration. Following the discussions at the 16th ASOSAI Assembly, held earlier in New Delhi, the initiative represents a significant advancement in international cooperation and capacity building for the audit of digital public infrastructure. 28 Audit professionals from 26 countries are participating in this training programme.

India's DPI Success and the Role of Public Audit

The CAG pointed out that India's successful digital efforts, like Aadhaar, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), and DigiLocker, have made it possible to provide paperless, cashless, and presence-less services, establishing a standard for inclusive and scalable digital innovation. "These initiatives show how open and interoperable ecosystems can improve transparency, accessibility, and public trust while delivering tangible benefits for citizens," he stated.

Murthy also emphasised the critical role that public audit plays in ensuring that digital transformation is accompanied by cybersecurity, accountability, data privacy, and equitable access. "Auditing DPI is about making sure that technology maintains the core values of good governance: transparency, inclusion, and trust--it is not just about evaluating systems and controls," he said.

Global DPI Initiatives and India's Contribution

In keeping with the worldwide trend towards inclusive DPI, the CAG also recognised the work of several nations, including Ethiopia, Morocco, and the Philippines, which have put in place MOSIP-based digital ID systems. Additionally, Kenya, Nigeria, and Brazil have created interoperable service and payment platforms. Additionally, he emphasised India's contribution to global collaboration through the Digital Public Infrastructure Alliance and India Stack Global.

Training Programme Curriculum

The training program will cover global frameworks and case studies, including the UN's Universal DPI Safeguards Framework and India's digital governance models. Key issues of DPI governance, accountability, and inclusiveness will be discussed in a panel discussion with experts from the public and commercial sectors, as well as international development partners.

Additionally, participants will embark on a field trip to Bengaluru, where they will engage with MOSIP and the Centre for Digital Public Infrastructure (CDPI), learning firsthand about India's leadership in creating inclusive, safe, and open digital systems.

Call for International Cooperation and Accountability

The CAG of India reaffirmed that such international cooperation would improve the global community of public auditors and encourage participants to contribute their country's experiences and ideas. India reaffirmed its dedication to promoting knowledge exchange, research, and capacity building in digital audit in its capacity as Chair of the INTOSAI Working Group on IT Audit (WGITA).

The event concluded with a call from the CAG of India for a collective action: 'Let us work together to ensure that the digital future we are building is not only innovative and efficient, but also trusted, inclusive, and accountable for every citizen.' (ANI)

