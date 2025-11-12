Assam CM Launches Scheme For 17,680 Women SHG Members In Guwahati

Empowerment Schemes Launched in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday ceremonially launched the distribution of cheques to 17,680 members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) belonging to Dispur, Guwahati Central and New Guwahati Legislative Assembly Constituencies under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan in a programme held at Veterinary College playground, Khanapara in Guwahati. Of these beneficiaries, 7,625 are from Dispur, 5,933 from Guwahati Central and 4,122 from New Guwahati constituencies.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also launched the distribution of cheques under the Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jati Abhyuday Yojana (PM-AJAY), under which Scheduled Caste women Self-Help Groups of the state will receive Rs 50,000 each to promote skill development and entrepreneurship. Under this scheme, 12,000 Scheduled Caste families and self-help groups in the state will benefit.

A Vision for Women-Led Transformation

In his address, Chief Minister Sarma said that Assam has made remarkable strides in the field of women's empowerment and has emerged as a model state in this regard. He stated that, in addition to flagship programmes such as Orunodoi, Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, and Nijut Moina, the State Government has also adopted firm measures to curb child marriage and crimes against women. He further informed that the Government is moving ahead with the process of enacting a law to prohibit polygamy in the State.

CM Sarma stated that these initiatives reflect the government's deep sense of gratitude towards the women of Assam and its commitment to ensuring that every woman can live with dignity and enjoy equal access to education and opportunities. "When women are empowered, society undergoes a positive transformation," the Chief Minister said, adding that the Government's women-centric schemes are guided by this vision.

The Chief Minister observed that alongside major infrastructure projects such as bridges over the Brahmaputra and flyovers in various parts of the State, welfare-oriented schemes have played a transformative role in improving the lives of poor and underprivileged sections of society. "The Orunodoi scheme, in particular, has brought dignity and financial inclusion to nearly 40 lakh women across the State, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to their families," he said.

Creating 'Lakhpati Baideus'

Referring to the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, Sarma stated that the objective of the initiative is to support women associated with Self-Help Groups in becoming Lakhpati Baideus. He cited the example of Pushpa Das, a member of the Chandraprabha Self-Help Group under Chandrapur Development Block, who transformed her small tea stall into a restaurant and achieved self-reliance through her enterprise. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that many more women would replicate such success stories in the days to come.

Sarma further informed that women who effectively utilise the initial seed capital of Rs 10,000 would be eligible to receive Rs 25,000 and subsequently Rs 50,000 in the next phases of the scheme. He also urged the women beneficiaries to maintain a balanced family size of not more than three children to ensure better care and education for their offspring.

Expanding Urban Opportunities

The Chief Minister advised the Guwahati Municipal Corporation to formulate a policy prioritising women's Self-Help Groups in granting trade licenses in suitable commercial areas of the city. He observed that although 3 to 4 lakh women live in Guwahati, no constituency under the Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan has yet managed to cover more than 10,000 women.

He further directed the GMC to take steps to expand the coverage of the Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan so that more women can be brought under its ambit. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)