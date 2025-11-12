3 Reasons Cody Rhodes Ended Up Taking LA Knight's WWE Survivor Series Role

Cody Rhodes took LA Knight's WarGames spot at Survivor Series. Three major WWE reasons explain the switch.

With Drew McIntyre suspended by Nick Aldis, Cody Rhodes currently has no opponent lined up on the blue brand. Instead of booking a title defense, WWE shifted plans to place the Undisputed Champion in the WarGames match. This move ensured Cody's involvement in a marquee bout while filling the gap left by the absence of challengers.

The Megastar has faced questionable booking in recent weeks. On RAW in Boston, his promo was cut during a commercial break, leaving him visibly frustrated. These signs suggest possible backstage issues surrounding Knight, which may have contributed to WWE's decision to replace him with Cody Rhodes in the Men's WarGames lineup.

Since returning to WWE, Cody Rhodes has established himself as the company's top babyface. LA Knight, despite his popularity, continues to fluctuate between main event and mid‐card positions. WWE's preference for a bigger name in the spotlight likely influenced the choice, with Rhodes' stardom making him the stronger candidate to headline WarGames over Knight.