Red Fort Blast Horror: Two Days On, Families Mourn, Locals Traumatised, Fear Lingers

The Red Fort blast killed 12 and injured over 20, leaving streets silent and families grieving. Survivors, locals, and first responders recount harrowing moments, while investigations and government efforts continue amid shock and fear.

A child-sized shoe, a shoulder bag, half-eaten food, and torn fabrics lie untouched around the Red Fort blast site - silent reminders of the lives disrupted on Monday evening. A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro station, killing 12 people and injuring over 20 others.

The area, once bustling with shoppers and tourists, now stands behind police barricades, quiet except for investigators combing through the remnants of what was a normal evening turned into chaos.

Inside the barricaded zone, each object tells a story of people who ran for their lives. Visitors to the site said they were drawn to the shock of how a busy marketplace had turned into a scene of destruction.

A 50-year-old shopkeeper whose garment shop is closest to the blast described the fear that engulfed everyone:

"At first, everyone thought it was a transformer or a CNG blast. Nobody knew what had actually happened. Within 10 minutes, we were asked to shut our shops. When people started running in panic, we quickly packed our things, closed the shop and rushed home," he said.

While most shops reopened on Wednesday, traders said business remained dull.

"People are coming, but not like before. The wedding season has started - this is usually our peak time - but after the blast, sales are very low," one shopkeeper said.

"On Tuesday, the market was almost empty and many shops were closed. We are still in fear, as the incident occurred on Monday evening, so our families were hesitant to let us come to work near the site. That's why we kept our shops shut," another added.

Cosmetics seller Rajeev Kumar, who owns a shop near the site, has not slept a wink since the blast. He was among the first to respond before ambulances arrived.

"I thought it was a cylinder blast. But when I saw people lying on the road, bleeding, I rushed to help an injured man. He was writing in pain," Kumar said.

On Wednesday, Kumar visited LNJP Hospital to check on the man he had helped into an ambulance.

"I couldn't sleep for the last two nights. I just wanted to know if that man survived. When something like this happens in front of you, it doesn't leave your mind easily," he said.

Ambulance driver Fizaan, who ferried several wounded to the hospital, recalled the horror:

"I carried body parts in my hands. They were shaking," he said.

"There was a loud sound. We did not know what had happened. Sometimes tyres burst and it sounds the same. But when our beat officer told us that there had been an explosion, we rushed straight to Red Fort," he added.

His colleague Imran, who assisted him, said:

"We didn't think much at that time. We just started lifting people. Some were not moving at all, some were crying in pain," he said.

"The smell of smoke and burnt metal was everywhere. Some bodies were severely mutilated," he added.

For the families of victims, the blast has left a permanent scar. Mohammad Jumman, an e-rickshaw driver and sole breadwinner for his family, was among the deceased.

"Only his torso was recovered...we identified him by the clothes he was wearing that day," said his grieving sister Najma. Jumman leaves behind his mother, a differently abled wife, and three small children.

"Who will look after them? My sister-in-law cannot even go out and do a job. His children are so young. We have not heard anything from the government. They should take care of the education of his children," she added.

Amar Kataria, another victim, ran a medicine shop and left home daily at 10 am, returning around 7:30 pm. His father Jagdish Kataria recounted the heart-wrenching moments:

"Amar was our only son. He had got married four years ago and has a three-year-old son. He had called us 10 minutes before the blast, saying he was on his way home. Later, when we called him, a woman picked up and told us that she had found his phone near Red Fort where a blast had happened."

The family rushed to the site and waited until 5 am on Tuesday before receiving his body.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited LNJP Hospital on Wednesday to meet the survivors, spending nearly 25 minutes interacting with the injured.

"Went to LNJP Hospital and met those injured during the blast in Delhi. Praying for everyone's quick recovery. Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice!" Modi said in a post on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited the hospital on Monday. Security was heavily deployed around the hospital during Modi's visit.

Hind, arresting eight people, including three doctors. About 2,500 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, potassium chlorate, and sulphur were seized. The FIR describes the incident as a“bomb blast.” Forensic teams have collected around 40 samples, including cartridges, live ammunition, and residues of multiple explosive materials. Preliminary findings suggest one sample could be ammonium nitrate. Investigators continue piecing together evidence to confirm the cause and method of the attack. The streets around Red Fort remain quiet, punctuated by police vehicles and investigative teams. Yet amid grief and fear, the courage of ordinary citizens like Rajeev Kumar, Fizaan, and Imran shines through. Their actions, alongside the resilience of families and traders trying to resume life, remind Delhi that even in the face of terror, humanity and solidarity endure.

Hours before the blast, police had busted a terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat