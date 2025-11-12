National Jamboree Returns To Lucknow After 61 Years With AI Hub, Drone Shows, Global Participation

Lucknow, November 12: Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, is set to host a historic event after a gap of 61 years. The 19th National Jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides will take place from November 23 to 29 at the Defence Expo Ground in Vrindavan Yojana. Beyond celebrating the rich tradition of Scouting, the event will embody youth leadership, discipline, and the spirit of national service in a modern, Viksit Bharat.

Spread across 300 acres, the Jamboree will welcome over 32,000 participants, including Scouts from across the country and 2,000 delegates from the Asia-Pacific region. The site is being transformed with 3,500 tents, 100 kitchens, four central kitchens, and a 30,000-seat main arena, featuring LED screens, a digital control room, and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the event will showcase Uttar Pradesh's culture, heritage, and innovation. Officials have been directed to host state-themed exhibitions at the Expo Grounds, including the Global Village, 75 Years of Scouting, Air Agniveer, Robotics, Solar, and Army pavilions.

Technological benchmark to be set

This Jamboree will also set a technological benchmark. For the first time, participants will benefit from real-time notifications, RFID-enabled smart ID cards, and a dedicated WhatsApp communication system. A spectacular two-day drone show will feature hundreds of drones narrating the story of Scouting and youth empowerment in the sky.

An IT and AI hub at the venue will foster innovation and leadership, offering workshops on digital learning, robotics, and science education. The initiative aims to connect Scouts with modern technologies while nurturing creativity and problem-solving skills.

High standards of safety, health, and hygiene are being ensured with a 100-bed hospital, 16 dispensaries, a fire station, CCTV surveillance, and a green energy system. The event is designed to be plastic-free, with waste segregation and composting at its core.

The Lucknow Jamboree is more than a camp; it is a celebration of India's youth, cultural diversity, and commitment to sustainable development. This unique convergence of tradition, technology, and service will inspire generations to come.