Bengaluru Police Arrest Bihar Man In Priyanka Upendra Mobile Hack Cyber Fraud Case

Bengaluru: In a significant breakthrough, the Sadashivanagar police have arrested a key accused from Bihar in connection with the cyber fraud case involving Kannada actor Upendra and his wife Priyanka Upendra. The accused, identified as Vikas Kumar, was reportedly part of a gang that hacked the couple's mobile phones and swindled lakhs of rupees through an online scam.

The cyberattack, which occurred in mid-September, led to the hacking of multiple phones, including those of Upendra, Priyanka, and her manager, and resulted in several people being tricked into transferring money.

How the Fraud Occurred?

The incident took place on September 15, when Priyanka Upendra had ordered items online. During the process, she received a link on her mobile phone from an unknown number. When she clicked on it and shared a one-time password (OTP) sent to her number, the fraudsters gained access to her WhatsApp account.

Soon after, the hackers sent messages to several people in her contact list, claiming an urgent need for money and requesting transfers of ₹55,000 each. The messages appeared to come from Priyanka's verified WhatsApp, convincing many to send the amount.

Phones of Upendra and Manager Also Hacked

While the messages were being sent, the hackers also gained access to the phones of Upendra and Priyanka's manager. Using these accounts, they sent further messages to friends and associates, stating that the couple required financial help.

Several individuals transferred money believing the requests were genuine. Even Upendra's son reportedly sent ₹50,000 to his mother's account, unaware that it was part of the scam. By the time Priyanka was alerted by friends, over ₹1.5 lakh had already been transferred.

Complaint Filed and Investigation Launched

Following the incident, Priyanka Upendra lodged a formal complaint at the Sadashivanagar Police Station. A joint team from the Central Division Cyber Police and the Sadashivanagar Police began an investigation, tracing the cyber trail to Dasharathpur village in Bihar.

The investigation revealed that several young men, aged between 20 and 25 years, were involved in organised cybercrime operations targeting celebrities and high-profile individuals.

Police Shocked by Scale of Cybercrime Hub

When Bengaluru police officers reached the village to apprehend the culprits, they were reportedly shocked by what they witnessed. Around 150 young men from the area were found actively engaged in various forms of cybercrime.

The police eventually arrested Vikas Kumar, one of the key accused, and brought him to Bengaluru for interrogation. He is currently in custody, and authorities are continuing their investigation to identify and apprehend other members of the racket.