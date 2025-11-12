Khelo India University Games 2025: Rajasthan Launches Official Identity

Official Identity of KIUG Rajasthan 2025 Unveiled

In a grand event at the historical Amer Fort in Jaipur on Wednesday, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), in association with the Government of Rajasthan and the Rajasthan State Sports Council (RSSC), launched the official logo, mascots, torch, jerseys and anthem for the Khelo India University Games Rajasthan 2025 (KIUG Rajasthan 2025).

The Games' mascots, Khamma and Ghani, were unveiled by Rajasthan Sports Minister Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. The state's official animal inspires the mascots -- the camel -- and the traditional greeting "Khamma Ghani". They embody Rajasthan's warmth, resilience and hospitality, welcoming athletes from every corner of India.

Games Schedule and New Disciplines

The Khelo India University Games Rajasthan 2025, scheduled to take place from November 24 to December 5, will be held across seven cities -- Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Bharatpur and Bikaner. This marks the first time Rajasthan will host the Khelo India University Games, a flagship event of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports that showcases India's finest university athletes. Over 7,000 athletes from nearly 200 universities will compete in 24 disciplines, including 23 medal sports and one demonstration event. New inclusions this year are canoeing, kayaking, cycling, and beach volleyball -- reflecting the growing diversity and ambition of Indian university sport.

Union Minister on Empowering Athletes

In a message, the Union minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, said, as quoted from a press release by SAI Media, "In keeping with our promise to create more opportunities for athletes from different sports, I am happy to see a bigger and fuller games programme. This year, we introduced two new Khelo India events - the Beach Games in Diu and the Water Sports Festival at the Dal Lake in Srinagar. The addition of canoeing and kayaking in KIUG is a classic example of continuity and providing more opportunities to those athletes who want to excel in this sport. Anywhere in the world, beach volleyball is the most attractive event, and I am sure sports fans in Rajasthan will enjoy this sport very much."

Mandaviya added, "Athletes at the University level are probably at the peak of their physical prowess. Worldwide, champions emerge from Universities, and we want to empower Universities in a way that they not only produce good students but quality athletes who can serve the nation in global events. As we grow as a sporting nation and want to host big-ticket events like the Olympics, Khelo India University Games are a vital cog in our sporting wheel. I wish every athlete to play fair and give their best."

Design Elements Reflecting Rajasthan's Heritage

Together, these elements unite tradition and modernity, embodying the youthful energy and progressive spirit of KIUG Rajasthan 2025. The key visual design combines Rajasthan's iconic architecture with dynamic sports silhouettes, highlighted with vibrant shades of pink to honour Jaipur, the Pink City. The torch design draws inspiration from the state's forts and desert forms, symbolising the eternal flame of youth and excellence. The official jerseys, designed in the Games' colour palette, represent energy, unity and pride. The anthem, specially composed for KIUG Rajasthan 2025, celebrates the spirit of sport, diversity and national pride. It's about the host state, Chalo aage badho Rajasthan, Jeet lo saara Hindustan - urging Rajasthan to come forward and excel, but by taking the rest of India along with them.

Rajasthan's Commitment to Hosting

Col. Rathore stated, "The identity we launch today reflects the heart of Rajasthan -- a land of courage, colour and culture. Through these Games, our youth will showcase their strength and skill on a national platform. Every city involved is preparing with enthusiasm, ensuring that KIUG Rajasthan 2025 becomes a benchmark in sports organisation and hospitality."

State-Wide Preparations in Full Swing

Preparations are in full swing, with coordination committees established at both state and district levels to ensure seamless organisation. Venues across Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Bharatpur and Bikaner are ready to host top-level university competition. (ANI)

