Red Fort Blast A 'Terror' Attack, Declares Cabinet In Resolution Observes 2-Minute Silence (WATCH)

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed profound grief over the tragic loss of lives in the terrorist incident that occurred near the Red Fort in Delhi on November 10, 2025. The blast, caused by a powerful explosion in a Hyundai i20 near the Lal Quila Metro Station, claimed at least twelve lives and left several others injured. The Cabinet expressed solidarity with the victims' families and reiterated India's unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.

The Cabinet observed a two-minute silence in honour of the innocent lives lost and passed a formal resolution condemning the heinous act. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw read out the resolution, highlighting the government's determination to pursue justice against the perpetrators, their collaborators, and sponsors with utmost urgency.