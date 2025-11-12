From Clinics To Clean Air Drives: Centre Sends 33-Page Plan To States/Uts To Tackle Air Pollution-Related Illnesses

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Centre has issued an updated advisory to all states and Union territories with guidelines to combat air pollution -related diseases.

In the guidelines, the union government has asked states and UTs to ensure that chest clinics are available in government-run health facilities and medical colleges under its National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH).

During the peak air pollution months, which usually begin in September and last till March, the clinics are expected to function for a fixed duration of at least two hours every day.

| Delhi AQI plunges to 'severe' 413; schools switch to hybrid mode

In its 33-page guideline, the Union health ministry told the states and Union territories that cases of respiratory and cardiac diseases tend to rise due to pollution and therefore, hospitals must maintain special preparedness.

The guidelines advised the setting up of chest clinics at community health centres, district hospitals, and medical colleges in urban areas, intially covering all such facilities in cities under National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

In these centres, patients are to be screened for risk factors, confirm diagnosis, given treatment and long-term care is to be provided to those suffering from respiratory and heart diseases aggravated due to pollution, the advisory said.

The ministry also instructed these facilities to maintain records of these patients using digital tools like IHIP (Integrated Health Information Platform). A register of individuals who have been identified as being at high risk is also to be maintained, and details of such individuals may also be shared with the respective blocks for community-based follow-up through ASHA, ANM, and CHO.

The advisory also required training of doctors and staffs to manage respiratory and cardiovascular cases, thus strengthening support to manage cases attributed to air pollution.

| Driving to Delhi? Explainer of GRAP 3 fines, cars allowed & restricted

These clinics should also promote behaviour change and adoption of healthy practices to potential and diagnosed cases of air pollution-related cardio-pulmonary illnesses.

In a letter to the chief secretaries, Union health secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said during the winter months, air quality in several regions across the country frequently reaches poor to severe levels, posing a significant health challenge.

"Together, we can work towards a healthier, cleaner and more resilient ecosystem," she said, as per PTI.

As per the advisory, children, particularly those under 5 years, elderly, pregnant women, patients with asthma or heart diseases, those from low socio-economic conditions having poor nutritional status and belonging to outdoor working groups are at the highest risk.

| Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma reacts to Jonty Rhodes' post on air pollution

Healthcare facilities should have adequate medicines, oxygen cylinders, nebulizers, ventilators, and hospital beds, sketchers, wheelchairs, and ambulances and have proper referral mechanisms in place, the advisory states.

Health departments, including healthcare facilities, have been asked to strictly monitor daily AQI levels during high air pollution days or months as reported by pollution control boards.

States have also been asked to minimise pollution by mitigating or reducing from sources such as construction sites and burning of wastes, crop residues, plastics, bottles and food wrappers etc.

Construction workers should be provided with masks or personal protection to safeguard against the inhalation of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), dust, and odours. There should also be regular health check-ups as well as training sessions for them and their duties should be rotated to minimise extended exposure to high-dust environments.

Regular use of water sprinkling or fine sprays from nozzles should be adopted to suppress dust at the site, preventing its resuspension into the air.

The advisory also gives a list of precautions and avoidance of outdoor activities in schools if AQI levels is poor and above. Take a look:

It suggested schools to limit outdoor activities during days of higher pollution levels, staying indoors during break sessions, minimising outdoor exposure, and avoiding physical activities like running, jogging, playing, school activities, functions, celebrations, and even birthday celebrations.

2. Medical officials and staffs at school should be sensitised on air-pollution-related health issues and ways to manage such cases for support also from nearby emergency health facilities if required.

3. School health authorities, head, teachers and parents have been asked to develop mechanisms to create awareness and motivate in adopting better practices among students to mitigate and adapt to air pollution.

| Delhi air quality turns 'severe', Govt invokes stricter anti-pollution measures

3. The advisory stated that children should be awarded by organising activities and events on air pollution at school level.

The health impacts of air pollution depend on the level of pollution and exposure duration. The individuals' vulnerability to the health impacts of pollution can also differ based on demographic factors and predisposing health conditions, the document said.

Short-term high-level exposures can result in acute health reactions with involvement of various human organs and patients may present with certain suggestive symptoms like irritation of eyes, nose, throat and skin. cough, breathing difficulty, wheezing, chest discomfort, chest pain, headache, giddiness, limb weakness, facial deviation etc.

Vulnerable groups can experience more severe effects such as lower respiratory tract inflammation and infection, exacerbation of asthma, bronchitis or exacerbation of chronic illnesses such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (respiratory system), ischemic heart diseases (CVS), and cerebrovascular strokes (CNS) etc.

Long term exposure to even lower level of air pollution can result in chronic illnesses of respiratory and cardiovascular systems, lung cancer and premature deaths.

With PTI inputs