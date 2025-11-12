Union Cabinet Calls Delhi Red Fort Blast A 'Heinous Terror Incident', Passes Resolution
Union Cabinet also expressed profound grief over loss of lives.
"The country has witnessed a heinous terrorist incident perpetrated by anti-national forces through a car explosion near Red Fort on 10th November. The Cabinet directs that the investigation into the incident be pursued with utmost urgency and professionalism, so that the perpetrators, their collaborators and their sponsors are identified and brought to justice without delay," said Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment