Union Cabinet Calls Delhi Red Fort Blast A 'Heinous Terror Incident', Passes Resolution

2025-11-12 10:14:06
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday passed a resolution condemning the 'heinous terror incident' in Delhi near Red Fort on November 10 and, observes two-minute silence as mark of respect to those who lost their lives.

Union Cabinet also expressed profound grief over loss of lives.

"The country has witnessed a heinous terrorist incident perpetrated by anti-national forces through a car explosion near Red Fort on 10th November. The Cabinet directs that the investigation into the incident be pursued with utmost urgency and professionalism, so that the perpetrators, their collaborators and their sponsors are identified and brought to justice without delay," said Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Live Mint

