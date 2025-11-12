Cluster University to Offer AI, Data Science, Music Courses in Kashmir

Srinagar – Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) has taken major steps to strengthen higher education in Kashmir, approving new academic programs and infrastructure projects during two key statutory meetings on November 10.

The 3rd Finance Committee Meeting, chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Mohammad Mobin, included senior officials from the Higher Education and Finance Departments. They resolved pending financial matters and approved development works aimed at modernizing classrooms, labs, and other campus facilities.

Later, the 2nd Syndicate Meeting, held in hybrid mode, brought together academics from across India, including Prof. Afshar Alam of Jamia Hamdard University, Prof. Bechan Lal, former Vice Chancellor of Cluster University Jammu, and Prof. Geeta Singh of the University of Delhi, alongside senior faculty from Srinagar and Jammu.

The Syndicate approved restructuring faculties, recognizing university schools, awarding degrees in line with NEP 2020, and creating new academic and administrative positions such as Dean Research, Dean Students' Welfare, Director IQAC, and Chief Proctor.

Prof. Mobin highlighted key achievements, including the recruitment of 18 assistant professors across 17 disciplines and new administrative posts. He announced Ph.D. programs in 18 fields, postgraduate courses in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and Music, and undergraduate programs such as Design Your Degree and BPEd.

The Vice Chancellor thanked the Higher Education and Finance Departments for sanctioning 84 teaching and non-teaching posts, granting Section 12(B) recognition under the UGC Act, and allotting 330 kanals of land at B.K. Pora, Kenihama, for a new campus.