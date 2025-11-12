403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:44 AM EST - iFabric Corp.: Reported all-time-high revenue of $9,021,607 for its third quarter of 2025, a 111% increase versus Q3 2024. iFabric believes this step-change in scale reflects robust demand for its differentiated technologies and sets a strong foundation for continuing year-over year growth in Q4 2025 and across 2026. iFabric Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $1.16.
