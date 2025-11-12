Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:05 AM EST - Goldhaven Resources Corp: Announces the completion of its fifth diamond drill hole (CO-05) at the Copeçal Project, located in Mato Grosso State, Brazil. Hole CO-05 represents the first test of the Western Target, following the successful completion of four holes at the Eastern Target. Goldhaven Resources Corp shares C are trading up one cent at $0.11.

