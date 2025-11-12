403
GCC Secretary-General: GCC's Strong Standing Reflects Its Security, Stability
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- GCC Secretary-General Jassem Al-Budaiwi said the GCC has gained strong regional and international standing, attracting visitors, investors and job-seekers, which reflects its security, stability, and commitment to further strengthening them.
Al-Budaiwi made the remarks at the 42nd GCC Interior Ministers' meeting Wednesday at Bayan Palace, chaired by Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, with GCC interior ministers and delegation heads attending.
He reviewed key recommendations from the undersecretaries' meeting, including the Gulf Security Strategy for Combating Money Laundering 2026-2030 and plans for a workshop on the Gulf Strategy for Combating Cybercrime and AI, in cooperation with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).
He added that discussions also covered the Gulf Strategy for Combating Extremism 2026 workshop, the Gulf Security Conference 2027 initiative, and preparations for the first phase of the UAE-Bahrain one stop travel system project.
The project is set to be completed and launched this year, with plans to extend the experience to all GCC interior ministries, he added.
He praised the GCC interior ministers' directives and the ministries' tireless efforts, which have led to joint Gulf security achievements in line with GCC leaders' directives and the aspirations of the GCC peoples.
Al-Budaiwi also highlighted joint Gulf security achievements, including the Gulf Strategy for Combating Drugs 2025-2028 and the successful development and linking of traffic violation systems across GCC countries.
He expressed deep gratitude to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for Kuwait's dedicated efforts in chairing the GCC session, wishing continued progress for Kuwait and all GCC countries.
He also thanked First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf and the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior for their significant contributions and support in ensuring the success of the meeting.
The GCC Secretary-General affirmed that the General Secretariat would continue working to fulfill the Interior Ministers' directives and implement joint Gulf security decisions.
Bahraini Interior Minister stressed that organized and cross-border crimes driven by technological advancements require equally organized and collective Gulf security efforts.
Meanwhile, UAE Interior Minister reaffirmed his country's commitment to all initiatives that strengthen GCC cooperation.
Saudi Interior Minister called for developing an integrated system and conducting forward-looking studies to counter emerging threats, highlighting the importance of building human capacities and raising public awareness.
Qatari Interior Minister affirmed that Gulf security is indivisible, reiterating his country's commitment to enhancing cooperation and exchanging expertise and information to safeguard the region's stability and prosperity. (end)
