October 2025 Biohacking Index Report showcases top 10 wellness brands with verified reviews and data-backed transparency.

Practitioner engagement key with 40% practitioner / 60% consumer review mix. Verified reviews essential as consumers and clinicians demand proof in the wellness industry.







About the Biohacking Index

The Biohacking Index, powered by Wellness Eternal, is a verified ratings and reviews platform for the wellness and longevity industry. Each brand's ranking is based on verified five-star reviews from practitioners and consumers, with validation through email authentication and professional attestation.

About Wellness Eternal

Founded by entrepreneur and culinary medicine chef Lindsay O'Neill-O'Keefe, Wellness Eternal is a data-driven health education company bringing clarity and truth to the wellness ecosystem. Through its media arm and verified review platform, Wellness Eternal empowers both consumers and practitioners to make informed, evidence-based health decisions.