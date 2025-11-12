Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Adia Med Files Provisional Patent For Breakthrough Regenerative Medical Protocol


2025-11-12 10:09:51
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - ADIA Nutrition, Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a leader in advanced regenerative health solutions, today announced the filing of a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a novel medical protocol designed to enhance regenerative outcomes.

This Patent Pending innovation represents a significant advancement in ADIA's mission to deliver cutting-edge, science-backed therapies. The proprietary protocol leverages unique procedural and biological mechanisms previously unexplored in clinical practice, positioning the company at the forefront of regenerative medicine.

"Securing this provisional patent marks a pivotal step in protecting our intellectual property while accelerating development of next-generation health solutions," Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition. "This filing underscores ADIA's commitment to innovation that delivers real clinical value."

The Patent Pending status allows ADIA to advance research, partnerships, and commercialization pathways over the next 12 months while maintaining strategic confidentiality.

ADIA Nutrition plans to provide further updates as development progresses.

MENAFN12112025004218003983ID1110333544



Newsfile Corp

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search