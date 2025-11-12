Adia Med Files Provisional Patent For Breakthrough Regenerative Medical Protocol
This Patent Pending innovation represents a significant advancement in ADIA's mission to deliver cutting-edge, science-backed therapies. The proprietary protocol leverages unique procedural and biological mechanisms previously unexplored in clinical practice, positioning the company at the forefront of regenerative medicine.
"Securing this provisional patent marks a pivotal step in protecting our intellectual property while accelerating development of next-generation health solutions," Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition. "This filing underscores ADIA's commitment to innovation that delivers real clinical value."
The Patent Pending status allows ADIA to advance research, partnerships, and commercialization pathways over the next 12 months while maintaining strategic confidentiality.
ADIA Nutrition plans to provide further updates as development progresses.
