KEEK Announces The Successful Reclaiming Of The KEEK Trademarks

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - Keek Social Inc. (TSXV: KEEK) (the "") is pleased to announce that it has reclaimed its lost trademarks.

In 2016 the previous management of Keek agreed to sell the company's trade marks as part of a trademark dispute while selling the company to its current owners. The company is proud to announce that as of November 11, 2025 the company has regained the Keek trademark in all major markets including Canada, the United States of America, Europe, Australia, and India.

The Keek brand name carries a proud history and is instantly recognized by 10s of millions of people globally. The company is energized to have completed difficult negotiations to regain the trademarks successfully. The reclaiming of the trademarks follows, the renaming of the company to Keek Social Inc and changing the company stock ticker to Keek.

The Keek service relaunch has seen Keek daily users spread to over 140 countries. The company's user acquisition campaigns have seen excellent results posting a 20% conversion rate for customer acquisition compared to an industry standard 1.8%.. In addition, Keek's customer acquisition cost is well below industry CPA of 5+ dollars currently sitting at $2.20. The company plans to continue and accelerate its marketing efforts while simultaneously introducing monetizing services and technologies.

About Keek

Keek Social Inc. is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of social media for use by consumers and businesses, with a focus on mobile (iOS and Android) products. It focuses on providing social commerce-enabled products which allow for a monetizable user experience for all users, consumers and businesses alike.