Silvercreek Management Inc. Wins 6 Awards At The 2025 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards
The annual CHFAs help investors to navigate the broadening alternative asset class space and identify Canada's top hedge funds. Each year, performance data across seven different categories is collected and tabulated by FundData Canada. Of the 291 hedge funds that participated in this year's awards program, SMI Defensive LP and SMI Opportunities LP won awards in the following categories:
SMI Defensive LP – Overall Best 2025 Canadian Hedge Fund
- SMI Defensive LP won 3rd Place – based on 10 Year Return and Sharpe Ratio
SMI Defensive LP – Equity Focused Category
- SMI Defensive LP won 1st Place – 3 Year Sharpe Ratio SMI Defensive LP won 1st Place – 5 Year Sharpe Ratio SMI Defensive LP won 1st Place – 10 Year Sharpe Ratio
SMI Opportunities LP – Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy Category
- SMI Opportunities LP won 1st Place – 5 Year Return SMI Opportunities LP won 2nd Place – 10 Year Return
Silvercreek is especially pleased with these awards because they recognize longer-term and risk-adjusted results that validate Silvercreek's commitment to its investment process.
About Silvercreek Management Inc.
Silvercreek was founded in 2000 and is a fundamental investment manager that offers unique investment strategies that are not generally accessible by individual investors. Our investment process combines quantitative analysis with fundamental research and our relatively small fund size broadens our scope of investment opportunities and enables us to be nimble. The SMI Defensive LP offers a unique, directional approach to investing in convertible securities that is not constrained by any particular benchmark, allowing the investment team to position the portfolio in a way that it believes will capitalize on inefficiencies that may exist at different points in the economic cycle. The SMI Opportunities LP is multi-strategy and is not restricted to any particular asset class. The investment team is free to identify the opportunities that it believes will generate attractive returns.
Legal Disclaimer:
