Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - October 2025


2025-11-12 10:09:50
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for October 2025.

TSX welcomed 51 new issuers in October 2025, compared with 29 in the previous month and 11 in October 2024. The new listings were 30 exchange traded products, 17 Canadian Depositary Receipts (CDRs), one consumer products & services company, one industrial products & services company, one technology company and one special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Total financings raised in October 2025 increased 249% compared to the previous month, and were up 264% compared to October 2024. The total number of financings in October 2025 was 84, compared with 55 the previous month and 37 in October 2024.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: .

There were six new issuers on TSXV in October 2025, compared with three in the previous month and four in October 2024. The new listings were three Capital Pool Companies, two mining companies and one technology company. Total financings raised in October 2025 increased 97% compared to the previous month, and were up 152% compared to October 2024. There were 133 financings in October 2025, compared with 119 in the previous month and 110 in October 2024.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for October 2025 can be viewed at .

Toronto Stock Exchange


 October 2025 September 2025 October 2024
Issuers Listed 2,019 1,976 1,827
New Issuers Listed 51 29 11
IPOs 39 27 10
Graduates from TSXV 1 1 0
Issues Listed 2,676 2,630 2,480
IPO Financings Raised $974,600,988 $59,050,000 $264,750,000
Secondary Financings Raised $3,651,517,930 $735,357,479 $790,113,840
Supplemental Financings Raised $42,006,875 $543,680,650 $227,442,081
Total Financings Raised $4,668,125,793 $1,338,088,129 $1,282,305,921
Total Number of Financings 84 55 37
Market Cap Listed Issues $6,022,803,523,887 $5,962,344,835,101 $4,819,547,197,929

Year-to-date Statistics


 2025 2024 % change
New Issuers Listed 276 127 +117.3
IPOs 242 115 +110.4
Graduates from TSXV 8 7 +14.3
IPO Financings Raised $2,507,356,248 $1,004,122,315 +149.7
Secondary Financings Raised $9,480,265,437 $11,195,547,423 -15.3
Supplemental Financings Raised $4,021,411,208 $1,949,272,144 +106.3
Total Financings Raised $16,009,032,893 $14,148,941,882 +13.1
Total Number of Financings 507 361 +40.4
Market Cap Listed Issues $6,022,803,523,887 $4,819,547,197,929 +25.0

TSX Venture Exchange **


 October 2025 September 2025 October 2024
Issuers Listed 1,795 1,795 1,882
New Issuers Listed 6 3 4
IPOs 4 1 0
Graduates to TSX 1 1 0
Issues Listed 1,858 1,860 1,956
IPO Financings Raised $3,705,000 $500,000 $0
Secondary Financings Raised (1) $223,478,525 $123,899,190 $56,019,785
Supplemental Financings Raised $1,011,571,573 $505,554,235 $436,272,795
Total Financings Raised $1,238,755,098 $629,953,425 $492,292,580
Total Number of Financings 133 119 110
Market Cap Listed Issues $132,098,865,302 $131,725,663,502 $84,676,877,728

Year-to-date Statistics


 2025 2024 % Change
New Issuers Listed 33 43 -23.3
IPOs 10 11 -9.1
Graduates to TSX 8 7 +14.3
IPO Financings Raised $17,439,685 $7,587,540 +129.8
Secondary Financings Raised (1) $1,303,815,100 $831,586,077 +56.8
Supplemental Financings Raised $5,376,357,167 $2,915,735,036 +84.4
Total Financings Raised $6,697,611,952 $3,754,908,653 +78.4
Total Number of Financings 1,083 956 +13.3
Market Cap Listed Issues $132,098,865,302 $84,676,877,728 +56.0

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during October 2025:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol
Allianz CDR (CAD Hedged) ALZ
AppLovin CDR (CAD Hedged) APPS
ASML CDR (CAD Hedged) ASML
BMW CDR (CAD Hedged) BMW
Brompton Wellington Square Investment Grade CLO ETF BBBB
Capstone Biblically Informed Canadian Equity Fund BIVC
Capstone Biblically Informed U.S. Equity Fund BIVU
CI Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund CTMA
CI Target 2029 Investment Grade Bond Fund CTMB
CI Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund CTMC
Constellation Energy CDR (CAD Hedged) CEGS
Fidelity Global Balanced Portfolio FMPB
Fidelity Global Growth Portfolio FMPG
Fidelity Global Income Portfolio FMPI
Fidelity Global Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund FGSM
Fidelity Multi-Alt Equity Fund FMAE
Global X 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF TSTX
Global X 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF TLTX
Global X China Hang Seng TECH Index ETF CHQQ
Global X Silver Covered Call ETF AGCC
Harvest Circle Enhanced High Income Shares ETF CRCY
Harvest Reddit Enhanced High Income Shares ETF RDDY
Harvest Robinhood Enhanced High Income Shares ETF HODY
Harvest SoFi Enhanced High Income Shares ETF SOFY
ING CDR (CAD Hedged) INGS
JPMorgan US Bond Active ETF JBND
JPMorgan US Ultra-Short Income Active ETF JPST
MAK Acquisition Corp. MAK.V
Mercedes-Benz CDR (CAD Hedged) BENZ
Nestlé CDR (CAD Hedged) NSTL
Ninepoint Mining Evolution Fund NMNG
Novartis CDR (CAD Hedged) NVS
Philip Morris CDR (CAD Hedged) ZYNS
Reddit CDR (CAD Hedged) RDDT
Robinhood CDR (CAD Hedged) HOOD
Roche CDR (CAD Hedged) ROG
Rockpoint Gas Storage Inc. RGSI
SAP CDR (CAD Hedged) SAPS
SavvyLong (2X) Barrick ETF ABXU
SavvyLong (2X) Cameco ETF CCOU
SavvyLong (2X) Cdn Natural Resources ETF CNQU
SavvyLong (2X) Constellation Software ETF CSUU
SavvyLong (2X) Shopify ETF SHPU
SavvyLong 2X CIBC (CM) Equity-Linked ETF COMU
SavvyLong 2X NBC (NA) Equity-Linked ETF NBCU
SavvyLong 2X RBC (RY) Equity-Linked ETF RBCU
SavvyLong 2X TDB (TD) Equity-Linked ETF TDU
Siemens CDR (CAD Hedged) SMNS
Strategy CDR (CAD Hedged) MSTR
Tiny Ltd. TINY
UBS CDR (CAD Hedged) UBSS

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol
Apolo V Acquisition Corp. AFV.P
Chrysalis 12 Inc. RTO.P
Essex Resources Corp. ESXR
Matchpoint Ventures Corp. MPV.P
Perseverance Metals Inc. PMI
VIQ Solutions Inc. VQS

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit . Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

Newsfile Corp

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

