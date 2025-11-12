Army Chief Inaugurates New Buildings Of Airport Security And Protection Directorate

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 12 (Petra) – Chief of the Joint Staff, Major General Yousef Huneiti visited the Airport Security and Protection Directorate on Wednesday, where he was received by its director.He was briefed on the tasks, duties, and programs of the directorate, as well as operational and training matters and future plans.The army Chief inaugurated administrative buildings and facilities and reviewed security and protection procedures at airports and on aircraft that align with up-to-date operational standards and criteria.Huneiti called for providing all services and facilities to travelers that reflect the positive image of the Jordan Armed Forces and their professionalism in dealing with Kingdom's visitors.He stressed the need to maintain professionalism and efficiency in partnership with other security bodies at airports, commending the directorate's efforts.The new buildings were constructed and equipped according to modern technical standards by the Directorate of Military Housing and Works, with the aim of improving administrative matters and providing a comfortable atmosphere to personnel.A number of senior officers of the Armed Forces attended the inauguration.