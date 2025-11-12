King, Vietnam President Hold Talks In Hanoi

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Hanoi, Nov 12 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II held talks with Vietnam President L??ng C??ng in Hanoi on Wednesday, focusing on bilateral relations and regional developments.His Majesty expressed pride in relations between Jordan and Vietnam, which span nearly 45 years, and expressed the Kingdom's commitment to enhancing ties and expanding cooperation with Vietnam across various sectors, including economic and defense fields.Speaking about the Vietnam-Jordan Business Forum, scheduled to be held Thursday, the King said it represents a new phase of cooperation and strengthened partnerships between the private sectors of the two countries across various fields, which will serve to build connections between Southeast Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.Discussions addressed opportunities to expand economic cooperation in promising sectors such as pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, agriculture, and halal foods.The talks also covered regional developments, with His Majesty calling for creating a political horizon that would lead to just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.The King reiterated the importance of ensuring adherence to the agreement to end the war on Gaza, and intensifying international efforts to address the humanitarian crisis.His Majesty warned of the dangers of continued escalations in the West Bank and Jerusalem, reasserting Jordan's rejection of plans to expand settlements in the West Bank, annex land, and displace Palestinians.The King also stressed the need to support Syria and Lebanon's efforts to maintain their security, stability, and territorial integrity.For his part, the Vietnamese president affirmed his country's commitment to expanding relations and strengthening cooperation with Jordan.On the sidelines of the visit, the governments of Jordan and Vietnam signed a memorandum of understanding between the foreign ministries of both countries, and another memorandum of understanding between the Jordan Institute of Diplomacy and the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yarub Qudah, and Jordan's non-resident Ambassador to Vietnam Saed Radaideh attended the meeting.