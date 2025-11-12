Israeli Occupation Army Demolishes Homes, Facilities In West Bank, Jerusalem

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Nov 12 (Petra) – Israeli occupation forces demolished on Wednesday several homes and agricultural structures in the West Bank and Jerusalem in a stepped up policy targeting the Palestinian presence and expanding Jewish settlements.The Israeli army razed a house in al-Walaja village, west of Bethlehem, after sealing off the area and barring the movement of vehicles and residents, said Khader al-Araj, head of the local council.In occupied Jerusalem, Israeli bulldozers tore down a house in Silwan, south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, according to the Wadi Hilweh Information Center, which documents Israeli violations.The neighborhood has seen recurrent pressures by the occupation authority, with many demolition orders issued for "unauthorized" construction where local Palestinians had difficulty to obtain building permits.The demolition comes amid escalating demolitions this year in Jerusalem, where 93 structures destroyed by the end of May, including 53 homes, according to independent statistics.Other reports spoke of more than 623 homes and structures being demolished in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, since the beginning of the year, part of a policy to displace Palestinians and tighten Israel's grip on the ground.Further south, residences and agricultural structures were demolished in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, according to the Popular Committee Against the Wall and Settlements.Troops with military bulldozers stormed Khirbet al-Fakhit and demolished two rooms, a kitchen, a sanitary unit, a sheep pen, a water well, and water tanks, it said.Meanwhile, the Israeli army arrested 14 Palestinians during raids across the West Bank.