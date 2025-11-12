403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Oil Prices Dropped In October Despite World Economic Growth Forecast
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- OPEC's monthly report released on Wednesday showed that the OPEC Reference Basket (ORB) value, in October, dropped by USD 5.19/b, month-on-month (m-o-m), to average USD 65.20/b. The ICE (Intercontinental Exchange) Brent front-month contract dropped in October by USD 3.63/b, m-o-m, to average USD 63.95/b, and the NYMEX WTI front-month contract dropped by USD 3.46/b, m-o-m, to average USD 60.07/b. The
GME Oman front-month contract dropped in October by USD 5.09/b, m-o-m, to average at USD 64.95/b.
The Brent-WTI front-month spread averaged USD 3.88/b in October, down by 17آ¢/b, m-o-m. The market structure of all three crude benchmarks - ICE Brent, NYMEX WTI and GME Oman - weakened further in October.
However, the front end of the forward curves remained in backwardation, reflecting healthy physical oil market
fundamentals. Hedge funds and other money managers maintained a bearish stance on crude oil futures for most of the month of October.
Meanwhile, the global economy is expected to maintain its stable growth trajectory, supported by the momentum observed so far this year. The global economic growth forecasts remain at 3.0% for 2025 and 3.1% for 2026, both unchanged from the previous monthآ's assessment.
The global oil demand growth forecast for 2025 remains at about 1.3 mb/d, y-o-y, unchanged from last monthآ's assessment. In the OECD, oil demand is forecast to grow by about 0.1 mb/d in 2025, while the non-OECD is forecast to grow by about 1.2 mb/d. In 2026, global oil demand is forecast to grow by about 1.4 mb/d, y-o-y, unchanged from last monthآ's assessment. The OECD is forecast to grow by about 0.1 mb/d, y-o-y, while the non-OECD is forecast to grow by about 1.2 mb/d, y-o-y. (end)
amq
GME Oman front-month contract dropped in October by USD 5.09/b, m-o-m, to average at USD 64.95/b.
The Brent-WTI front-month spread averaged USD 3.88/b in October, down by 17آ¢/b, m-o-m. The market structure of all three crude benchmarks - ICE Brent, NYMEX WTI and GME Oman - weakened further in October.
However, the front end of the forward curves remained in backwardation, reflecting healthy physical oil market
fundamentals. Hedge funds and other money managers maintained a bearish stance on crude oil futures for most of the month of October.
Meanwhile, the global economy is expected to maintain its stable growth trajectory, supported by the momentum observed so far this year. The global economic growth forecasts remain at 3.0% for 2025 and 3.1% for 2026, both unchanged from the previous monthآ's assessment.
The global oil demand growth forecast for 2025 remains at about 1.3 mb/d, y-o-y, unchanged from last monthآ's assessment. In the OECD, oil demand is forecast to grow by about 0.1 mb/d in 2025, while the non-OECD is forecast to grow by about 1.2 mb/d. In 2026, global oil demand is forecast to grow by about 1.4 mb/d, y-o-y, unchanged from last monthآ's assessment. The OECD is forecast to grow by about 0.1 mb/d, y-o-y, while the non-OECD is forecast to grow by about 1.2 mb/d, y-o-y. (end)
amq
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment