403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GCC Approves First Phase Of One-Stop Travel For Nationals
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has given the thumbs up to the first phase of a "one-stop" travel system that allows Gulf Arab nationals to complete all travel procedures at one point, the bloc's chief said on Wednesday.
The new system would first run a trial period for air travel between the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, where if proven successful, would then apply to the rest of GCC member states, Jasem Al-Budaiwi told KUNA after talks involving interior ministers from the six-member bloc.
The gathering yielded a comprehensive "GCC security strategy" to fight money laundering, in addition to a unified electronic system that links travel violations between the Riyadh-based bloc's members, ahead of the first ever GCC security conference slated for Abu Dhabi in 2027, he added. (end)
ns
The new system would first run a trial period for air travel between the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, where if proven successful, would then apply to the rest of GCC member states, Jasem Al-Budaiwi told KUNA after talks involving interior ministers from the six-member bloc.
The gathering yielded a comprehensive "GCC security strategy" to fight money laundering, in addition to a unified electronic system that links travel violations between the Riyadh-based bloc's members, ahead of the first ever GCC security conference slated for Abu Dhabi in 2027, he added. (end)
ns
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment