QSE Index Closes Lower

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed lower on Wednesday, declining by 58.37 points, or 0.52 percent, to reach 11,082.40 points.

During the session, a total of 104,275,078 shares were traded, with a value of QR 334,781,096.824, through 19,712 transactions across all sectors.

Shares of 13 companies rose during the session, while 38 companies saw their stocks decline. One company maintained its previous closing price.

At the end of the trading session, the market capitalization stood at QR 662,804,712,443.822, compared to QR 665,608,740,180.936 in the previous session.