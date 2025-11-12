Qatar Participates In GCC Committee Meeting On Patents In Riyadh

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Qatar took part in a meeting of the Permanent Committee on Patents of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), held today at the GCC Secretariat headquarters in Riyadh.

The session brought together Their Excellencies Undersecretaries of Trade and Industry from member states, who serve as members of the committee.

Representing Qatar was Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry HE Mohammed bin Hassan Al Malki.

The meeting was chaired by HE Marwa Al Jaidan, Acting Undersecretary of Commerce and Industry of Kuwait, which currently holds the GCC presidency, and was attended by Ahmed bin Nasser Al Marshadi, Head of the GCC Patent Office.

Officials discussed ways to strengthen Gulf-wide cooperation in patent matters, stimulate innovation and economic growth, and safeguard intellectual property rights across the region. Key agenda items included a proposal from Saudi Arabia to define the committee's functions and establish a comprehensive governance framework, as well as initiatives to enhance enforcement of intellectual property rights.

The meeting also reviewed ongoing GCC collaboration and future plans to develop the region's intellectual property system and promote a robust patent environment. Recommendations on these initiatives were adopted during the session.