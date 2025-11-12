Health Ministry Enhances Early Detection Efforts For Vision Problems Among School Students​​

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: ​The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has recently organised a series of training workshops for healthcare staff in both government and private schools, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MEHE) and the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC). The aim is to develop skills in the early detection of visual problems by implementing a school-based eye screening programme.

The workshops saw extensive participation from government, private, and community schools across the State of Qatar. Participants were trained in methods for assessing visual acuity, recognising indicators of vision disorders, and responding to eye injuries, in addition to referring cases requiring further care to health centres and hospitals.

Sheikh Dr Mohamed Hamad Al Thani, Director of Non-Communicable Disease Prevention Programmes Department at MoPH, emphasised that vision screening in the early years of life is a key foundation for promoting healthy visual development in children and supports the early identification and treatment of visual problems. He noted that studies have confirmed children's reliance on their sense of sight for learning during their formative years.

He also highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation and coordination between the MoPH, the MEHE, the PHCC, HMC, and the private health sector, all of which contribute to the success of the school eye screening programme. He praised the central and active role played by the school health framework in prevention and treatment, through services that include health education and medical screening, and which aim to provide a safe and healthy school environment.

PHCC Consultant Ophthalmologist Dr Hala Al Qadi explained that early detection of vision problems in children is an essential step in preventing visual impairment. Timely intervention offers effective treatment opportunities and prevents the progression of cases to more complex stages. She added that many conditions, such as short-sightedness, amblyopia, and strabismus, can be successfully treated if identified early, positively impacting public health, academic performance, and the psychological and social development of the child.

These efforts reaffirm the crucial role of the family in maintaining their children's ocular health by adopting healthy lifestyles, limiting screen time, and encouraging children to engage in physical activity and outdoor pursuits for overall bodily health and good vision.