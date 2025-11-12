Apache Creek Golf Club Completes Strategic Course And Facility Enhancements To Elevate Guest Experience And Asset Value

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Marquie Group, Inc. (“TMGI” or the“Company”) (OTCID:TMGI ) today publicly announced that its subsidiary, Apache Creek Golf Club, one of Arizona's premier true desert golf destinations, has completed a series of strategic investments in its course and facilities designed to strengthen its market position and enhance long-term value.

The club recently completed its annual overseeding process, ensuring optimal playing conditions and a consistently high-quality experience for golfers year-round. This meticulous attention to detail underscores Apache Creek's commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction - both on and off the course.

Furthering its investment in guest amenities, Apache Creek has unveiled a newly redesigned Pro Shop, now offering an expanded selection of premium golf brands and a modernized retail environment to enhance the guest shopping experience. Complementing this upgrade, the renovated community and clubhouse spaces have been reimagined to better serve both golfers and local residents, providing an elevated venue for events, gatherings, and celebrations.

“These updates reflect the ongoing commitment of longtime owner/manager Steve Dallas and his team to invest in our assets and deliver a first-class experience for our customers,” said Jeff Foster, Chairman and CEO of TMGI." Adding, "Our focus on quality, service, and continuous improvement ensures that Apache Creek remains one of Arizona's top destinations for golf and community engagement.” Apache Creek Golf Club continues to build on its reputation for excellence through sustained capital improvements, customer-focused operations, and dedication to superior service standards.

The Marquie Group, Inc. (OTCID:TMGI ) is a publicly traded company listed on OTC Markets trading platform. Through its recent acquisition of GETGOLF, LLC, TMGI has evolved into an international management and investment company dedicated to growing innovative businesses across the golf, hospitality, and technology industries. Its subsidiaries include, Apache Creek Golf Club, Mountain Brook Golf Club, and Stand-By Golf.

GETGOLF is a developing international, next-generation golf platform that integrates real-time tee-time booking, travel planning, social networking and other services to connect golfers and courses worldwide. Stay-Tuned as we announce exciting new development in preparation for launch, scheduled for the third quarter, 2026.

Located in Apache Junction, Arizona, Apache Creek Golf Club offers a premier desert golf experience featuring stunning mountain views, challenging play, and a commitment to quality and service. The club's ongoing investments in course and facility enhancements underscore its position as a leading destination for both golfers and the local community.

Stand-By Golf is a unique reservation system in its 35th year of business. We offer 20-60% off the posted rate for day of play, and up to 90 days in advance at over 200 championship courses throughout Phoenix / Scottsdale, Palm Springs and Las Vegas. At Stand-By Golf, we're dedicated to enhancing your golfing experience with access to top-rated courses and high-quality rental equipment. Our extensive network offers golf courses suited to every skill level and budget, ensuring that every round is a memorable one.

Golf Advisor Recognized Mountain Brook Golf Club as one of the Most Improved Golf Courses in the Nation! Golfers are sure to enjoy the variety of holes waiting for them at Mountain Brook Golf Club. The course offers challenging shots off the tee as well as undulating greens and beautiful views. The golf course design puts a premium on club selection and offers a challenge for all skill levels. Golfers can choose from multiple teeing areas allowing the course to be played as short as 5100 yards or as long as 6700 yards. Dramatic views of the desert hills and massive Superstition Mountains frame the course and clubhouse. A modern desert mountain golf course design, Mountain Brook also features a full-service clubhouse and restaurant. We encourage public play, corporate golf outings, and host numerous tournament events for both members and public players to enjoy year-round!

