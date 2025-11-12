Cortland Biomedical Announces Leadership Updates To Support Next Phase Of Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CORTLAND, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Cortland Biomedical, a full-service medical textiles product development partner that provides access to a full-spectrum of global engineering, design and manufacturing capabilities, today announced several leadership updates designed to strengthen operations and position the organization for its next stage of expansion as it continues to grow and pursue new business opportunities.

Eric Brown, who originally joined Cortland Biomedical in 2018 and previously served as General Manager from 2022 through January 2025, has returned to the role following a brief hiatus. His deep understanding of the company's operations, long-standing relationships with partners and team members, and proven leadership record position him to guide Cortland Biomedical through its next phase of growth and innovation.

Ken DeGraff, who guided the Cortland Biomedical team with focus, professionalism, and care as acting General Manager for the last nine months, successfully ensured that operations remained strong and that business priorities continued to move forward. He will now step into the vital role of Director, Business Expansion, where he will partner with the leadership team to execute growth initiatives aligned with the business's strategic objectives.

Tara Yunkunis has been promoted to Director of Commercial. Since joining Cortland Biomedical in 2020, she has been a driving force behind New Business Development and New Product Development efforts. Tara will now assume the responsibilities previously held by industry veteran John Greco, who recently retired. She will continue to lead the Commercial Development and Product Development Engineering teams while taking on an expanded scope that includes advancing strategic initiatives, deepening customer engagement, and strengthening cross-functional collaboration to accelerate innovation and execution.

“I'm energized to be back at Cortland Biomedical, building on the solid foundation that Ken and the team have maintained and enhanced,” said Eric Brown.“Congratulations to Ken and Tara on their well-deserved new roles. In re-defining our team, we will increase momentum in achievement of Cortland Biomedical's mission and continue delivering excellence to our customers and stakeholders.”

About Cortland Biomedical

Cortland Biomedical custom designs and manufactures high-performance biomedical textile structures leveraging years of experience in medical textile engineering methods including knitting, braiding and weaving. Its thoughtful design concepts challenge the status quo. Cortland Biomedical's unique combination of advanced equipment and technology, a seasoned medical textile-specific engineering team, and first-rate R&D capabilities allows it to tackle customers' complex challenges with the innovation and agility expected in the medical device industry.

