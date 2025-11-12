Climatetech Connect Announces First Wave Of Speakers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Industry's Top Leaders Take the Stage to Shape the Future of Climate and Extreme Weather Risk Innovation. More Announcements Coming Soon!

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClimateTech Connect (CTC), a groundbreaking technology conference dedicated to advancing innovation and cross-sector partnerships in climate adaptation and resilience, today unveiled the first wave of speakers for its highly anticipated return to Washington D.C. April 8th-9th, 2026.

“We are honored to welcome this influential group of industry leaders to the CTC stage next April. All businesses and communities need to understand their climate risks, none more than the re/insurance, banking, real estate and public sectors.” stated ClimateTech Connect Founder and CEO, Megan Kuczynski.“We are at the dawn of a new age of technology innovation to advance resilience against the growing severity and frequency of extreme weather events,” added Kuczynski.

"We are thrilled to support ClimateTech Connect for a second year in a row as a Gold Sponsor. It is a critically important conference for leaders in our industry to experience first-hand the technologies that are advancing climate resilience and adaptation at scale, thereby safeguarding our communities and infrastructure." Angela Grant, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, Palomar Holdings, Inc.

The CTC 2026 speaker roster includes:



Steve Bowen, Chief Science Officer, Meteorologist, Gallagher Re

Melissa Hoffer, Climate Chief, Commonwealth of Massachusetts

Daniel Kaniewski, US Public Sector Leader, Marsh, Former FEMA Deputy Administrator, Marsh

Kyle Beatty, Managing Director, American Family Ventures

Raghuveer Vinukollu, Head of Climate Insights and Advisory, Munich Re

Dr. Sarah Kapnick, Global Head of Climate Advisory, J.P. Morgan, former Chief Scientist, NOAA

Benjamin Strauss, CEO and Chief Scientist, Climate Central

Dominique Roudaut, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.

Angela Grant, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Francis Bouchard, Managing Director, Climate, Marsh McLennan

Steve Bennett, Head of Climate and Catastrophe Science, Mercury Insurance

Brandon Katz, Executive Vice President, Strategy, KatRisk LLC

Franklin Manchester, Global Insurance Strategic Advisor, Principal, SAS

Steve Weinstein, CEO and Founder, Mangrove Property Insurance

Juan Mazzini, Global Head of Celent, Co-founder, Miami Insurtech Advocates Hub

Lisa Wardlaw, President and Founder, 360 Digital Immersion

Jing Liao, Chairwoman, Solera Foundation, Chief Administrative Officer, Solera

Mike Gulla, CEO and Co-founder

Denise Garth, Chief Strategy Officer, Majesco

Garrett Bradford, Principal and GIS Consultant, Milliman

Dr. Ron Dembo, Founder and CEO, Riskthinking

Emilio Figueroa, Head of Insurance, Eventual Treasury

Anil Vasagiri, Senior Vice President, Risk Data Solutions, Swiss Re Louie Woodall, Founder and Editor, Climate Proof

About ClimateTech Connect

ClimateTech Connect is where thought leaders, innovators, policymakers, and industry experts will gather to advance climate adaptation and resilience strategies at scale. Attendees can expect two days of masterclass content, keynotes, cutting-edge tech demonstrations, product expo, immersive networking over breakfast and lunch each day, and opening night gala reception. Early rates apply now through December 31st. Register Now to secure your spot.

