Climatetech Connect Announces First Wave Of Speakers
WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClimateTech Connect (CTC), a groundbreaking technology conference dedicated to advancing innovation and cross-sector partnerships in climate adaptation and resilience, today unveiled the first wave of speakers for its highly anticipated return to Washington D.C. April 8th-9th, 2026.
“We are honored to welcome this influential group of industry leaders to the CTC stage next April. All businesses and communities need to understand their climate risks, none more than the re/insurance, banking, real estate and public sectors.” stated ClimateTech Connect Founder and CEO, Megan Kuczynski.“We are at the dawn of a new age of technology innovation to advance resilience against the growing severity and frequency of extreme weather events,” added Kuczynski.
"We are thrilled to support ClimateTech Connect for a second year in a row as a Gold Sponsor. It is a critically important conference for leaders in our industry to experience first-hand the technologies that are advancing climate resilience and adaptation at scale, thereby safeguarding our communities and infrastructure." Angela Grant, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, Palomar Holdings, Inc.
The CTC 2026 speaker roster includes:
- Steve Bowen, Chief Science Officer, Meteorologist, Gallagher Re Melissa Hoffer, Climate Chief, Commonwealth of Massachusetts Daniel Kaniewski, US Public Sector Leader, Marsh, Former FEMA Deputy Administrator, Marsh Kyle Beatty, Managing Director, American Family Ventures Raghuveer Vinukollu, Head of Climate Insights and Advisory, Munich Re Dr. Sarah Kapnick, Global Head of Climate Advisory, J.P. Morgan, former Chief Scientist, NOAA Benjamin Strauss, CEO and Chief Scientist, Climate Central Dominique Roudaut, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. Angela Grant, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, Palomar Holdings, Inc. Francis Bouchard, Managing Director, Climate, Marsh McLennan Steve Bennett, Head of Climate and Catastrophe Science, Mercury Insurance Brandon Katz, Executive Vice President, Strategy, KatRisk LLC Franklin Manchester, Global Insurance Strategic Advisor, Principal, SAS Steve Weinstein, CEO and Founder, Mangrove Property Insurance Juan Mazzini, Global Head of Celent, Co-founder, Miami Insurtech Advocates Hub Lisa Wardlaw, President and Founder, 360 Digital Immersion Jing Liao, Chairwoman, Solera Foundation, Chief Administrative Officer, Solera Mike Gulla, CEO and Co-founder Denise Garth, Chief Strategy Officer, Majesco Garrett Bradford, Principal and GIS Consultant, Milliman Dr. Ron Dembo, Founder and CEO, Riskthinking Emilio Figueroa, Head of Insurance, Eventual Treasury Anil Vasagiri, Senior Vice President, Risk Data Solutions, Swiss Re Louie Woodall, Founder and Editor, Climate Proof
About ClimateTech Connect
ClimateTech Connect is where thought leaders, innovators, policymakers, and industry experts will gather to advance climate adaptation and resilience strategies at scale. Attendees can expect two days of masterclass content, keynotes, cutting-edge tech demonstrations, product expo, immersive networking over breakfast and lunch each day, and opening night gala reception. Early rates apply now through December 31st. Register Now to secure your spot.
