SS Rajamouli Unveils Priyanka Chopra's First Look In Globetroter, Calls Her 'The Woman Who Redefined Indian Cinema On Global Stage'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Nov 12 (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has finally unveiled the poster of her highly anticipated movie Globetrotter.

The poster that was revealed in the evening of November 12 instantly drew a lot of attention from fans. Sharing her character look from the movie, Priyanka took to her social media account and captioned it as“She's more than what meets the eye... say hello to Mandakini. #GlobeTroter@ssrajamouli @urstrulyMahesh @mmkeeravaani @sridurgaartsofficial @sbbyssk @therealprithvi” In the poster, Priyanka Chopra, draped in a plain yellow saree, a gun in her hand and all set in action, is looking all things fierce and powerful.

Globetrotter director SS Rajamouli also shared the poster exclusively featuring Priyanka Chopra on his social media account. Welcome PeeCee on board, the director wrote,“The woman who redefined Indian cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl! @priyankachopra Can't wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of MANDKINI. #GlobeTroter” On the 7th of November, Rajamouli shared the first look of Prithviraj, who on the poster appeared to be playing the lead antagonist as 'Kumbha'. In the poster, the actor can be seen wearing a black suit with matching trousers and shoes, and with his four robotic arms seen extending from his wheelchair.

SS Rajamouli captioned it as, ''After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said, 'You are one of the finest actors I've ever known.' Bringing life to this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist KUMBHA was creatively very satisfying.” The poster was also shared by Priyanka Chopra and South Superstar Mahesh Babu on their respective social media accounts. For the uninitiated, an event led by visionary filmmaker SS Rajamouli and powered by superstar Mahesh Babu's massive fanbase will be held on the 15th of November at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

The event is being hailed as a once-in-a-generation spectacle and is expected to witness a footfall of over 50,000 fans, making it one of the largest live fan congregations ever seen in the Indian entertainment space. According to an independent industry source,“The Grand Globetrotter Event on November 15 is shaping into a cultural moment in itself.

The scale being planned is unlike anything the industry has attempted; we are looking at over 50,000+ fans gathering under one roof. It will be the biggest ever stage and screen in films across the world, with a 100 ft height and a 130 ft wide screen.”

The source further added,“With Prithviraj's powerful first look as Kumbha setting the internet ablaze and excitement rising by the hour, the event is now gearing up for a movie announcement that the country is looking forward to.

The magnitude, energy, and build-up are unprecedented, turning this into one of the biggest events ever mounted in Indian entertainment.”

–IANS

rd/