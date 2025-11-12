JUAN ROSADO BIOPIC 'EL GUARDIA,' STARRING GRAMMY-NOMINATED MICHAEL STUART, PREMIERES ON DIGITAL PLATFORMS NOVEMBER 13

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The long-awaited film“El Guardia,” starring Grammy-nominated Puerto Rican singer and actor Michael Stuart, will premiere in digital format on November 13, 2025.

The film directed by Jaco Dukes, will be available on Prime Video, TUBI, YouTube Premium, Fawsome, Xumo, and Popsi on Plex, offering audiences a cinematic experience that blends drama, motivation, and a powerful message of personal overcoming.

The film follows the life of Juan Rosado, a security guard whose passion for reading self-help books leads him to radically transform his fate. Rosado moves from guarding buildings to becoming a successful businessman, writer, and motivational figure thanks to his work“The Guard Who Bought His Dream” (El Guardia que Compró Su Sueño). The film also features the moment he met his wife Damaris Rosado, a successful entrepreneur in her own right, and a vital part of his life and transformation.

The production highlights universal values such as discipline, vision, and constant action to achieve goals, while reflecting the power of continuous education and the importance of believing in one's own dreams.

Michael Stuart in a new acting challenge: Known as“El Galán de la Salsa,” Michael Stuart adds a new achievement to his career by portraying this leading role that unites art with a transformative message.

“This project gave me the opportunity to explore another facet as an actor and, at the same time, be part of a story that inspires so many people. Juan Rosado's life is a testament that dreams do come true when you work with discipline and faith,” Stuart said.

Juan Rosado, known as "El Guardia" (@juanrosadoexito), is an influencer and motivational figure focused on personal growth and self-improvement. His story centers on moving from a security guard job to achieving success and financial stability through entrepreneurship, inspiring others with duplicable strategies. Role: A leader, motivator, and influencer in personal growth and self-help. Origins: Spent years working as a security guard, facing a limiting routine. Evolution: Entered entrepreneurship and achieved financial stability starting in 2005 by leveraging personal-growth and business strategies. Impact: Shares his experience to inspire and help others reach their dreams and a life of financial freedom. Activity: Presents himself as a testament that decisive action and effective strategies can lead to success and personal transformation.

The film also stars Ivee Colón (as Damaris Rosado), Edgardo Gonzalez, Tatiana Bascope & Jaime Irizarry.

Digital release: November 13, 2025 - Platforms: Prime Video, TUBI, YouTube Premium, Fawsome, Xumo, and Popsi on Plex

Language: Spanish - Subtitles: English

El Guardia is distributed by Filmhub, a leading worldwide film and TV distribution company.