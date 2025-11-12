Surgepays Revenue For The Third Quarter 2025 Increases 292% Year-Over-Year And 62% Sequentially

Company is reiterating revenue guidance for 2026 of $225 million

BARTLETT, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the“Company”), a wireless and fintech technology company connecting subprime and underserved consumers to essential mobile and financial services, today announced revenue growth of 292% year-over-year and 62% sequentially to $18.7 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. The Company is reiterating revenue guidance of $225 million for 2026.

“The 2025 third quarter represented an important inflection point for our multi-channel growth platform, which yielded revenue growth of 292% year-over-year and 62% sequentially,” said Brian Cox, President and CEO.“Each of our revenue channels are synergistic, not isolated initiatives, that together strengthen with every subscriber, transaction, and retailer added to our ecosystem. We believe our strength lies in our ability to combine cutting-edge technology with a nationwide retail distribution network, bringing telecom and fintech products directly to underserved communities where people live and shop. This powerful combination of technology and retail provides us with a sustainable competitive advantage, positioning us as a long-term leader in a large, total addressable market that is very difficult to replicate. Today, the platform and development of distribution, technology, and new products are well established, and will support higher margin revenue streams for years of sustained growth. This synergy generates recurring revenue, provides competitive advantages that are extremely difficult to replicate, and lays the foundation for significant year-over-year growth.”

Mr. Cox concluded,“As we continue to scale our platform and expand our leadership across the subprime and underserved markets, we are confident in our ability to deliver strong growth and achieve our 2026 revenue guidance of $225 million.”

Third Quarter 2025 and Subsequent Operational Highlights:



Torch Wireless, SurgePays' Lifeline-subsidized brand, continued to be a key growth driver during the 2025 third quarter, with revenue growth to $5.6 million, with over 125,000 subscribers.

LinkUp Mobile, the Company's affordable prepaid wireless brand, was fully launched in April and surpassed 95,000 recurring active subscribers by the end of the third quarter. This growth was driven by expanded retail distribution, targeted marketing, and competitive pricing, reinforcing SurgePays' ability to capture market share in the prepaid wireless segment.

“Phone-in-a-Box” kits and prepaid services through major distribution partners, including HT Hackney, which services more than 40,000 retail locations. The Company's near-term goal is to expand to 100,000 retail locations operating on the SurgePays platform, driven by both organic growth and new distribution agreements.

MVNE (HERO) Wholesale: Onboarded three MVNO partners to date, with additional partnerships in progress. This high-margin business model benefits from minimal incremental cost and offers significant scalability through direct carrier access. Growth Marketing & Data Partnerships: Relaunched legacy DigitizeIQ assets into a modern intake and monetization engine focused on underserved consumer marketing, designed to lower subscriber acquisition cost, and add high-margin revenue streams.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:



Net Revenue totaled $18.7 million, compared to $4.8 million in Q3 2024, an increase of 292% year-over-year and 62% sequentially.

Gross Profit loss improved to $(2.6) million, compared to $(7.8) million in Q3 2024.

SG&A improved to $4.2 million, compared to $6.2 million in Q3 2024, an improvement of 32.5% year-over-year. As of November 10, 2025, SurgePays had 20,431,549 shares of common stock outstanding.

2026 Guidance:

SurgePays reaffirms its 2026 revenue guidance of $225 million, supported by continued Lifeline subscriber growth, expansion of prepaid/retail distribution, additional MVNE partners, and ClearLine monetization.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Dial-in Number: 1-888-506-0062

Access Code: 350444

Webcast:

Replay of the webcast will be available for a one year period.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) is a wireless, fintech, and point-of-sale technology company focused on connecting subprime and underserved communities to essential mobile and financial services. The company operates its own wireless brands and proprietary point-of-sale platform, which is deployed nationwide in thousands of retail locations, enabling SIM activations, top-ups, and digital financial transactions.

Building on its nationwide wireless and fintech network, SurgePays is expanding into data-driven marketing and digital partnerships designed to convert verified consumer engagement into recurring, high-margin revenue streams. The company is uniquely positioned to grow across both retail and online channels while evolving into a leading data intelligence and digital marketplace platform serving America's underserved population.

Visit for more information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties and generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. These statements may include projections, guidance, or other estimates regarding revenue, cash flow, business growth, market expansion, or customer acquisition. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words:“may,”“will,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“project,”“potential,”“continue,”“ongoing,”“attempting,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements, such as regarding our revenue guidance for 2026, revenue, margins, expectations for customer demand, and profitability potential are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, the assumption that the Company will be able to obtain high-margin recurring revenues, statements about our revenue guidance for 2026 and future financial performance, including our revenue, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth; and our predictions about our industry and customer demand. These include, but are not limited to, our ability to scale our prepaid wireless business, transition ACP subscribers to Lifeline, maintain our MVNE partnerships, and achieve financial targets. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

