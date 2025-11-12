Surgepays Revenue For The Third Quarter 2025 Increases 292% Year-Over-Year And 62% Sequentially
| SurgePays, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|Assets
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|2,514,862
|$
|11,790,389
|Restricted cash - line of credit reserve
|224,947
|-
|Restricted cash - held in escrow
|-
|1,000,000
|Accounts receivable - net
|4,291,222
|3,000,209
|Inventory
|1,917,617
|1,781,365
|Prepaids and other
|278,532
|298,360
|Total Current Assets
|9,227,180
|17,870,323
|Property and equipment - net
|430,352
|591,088
|Other Assets
|Note receivable
|176,851
|176,851
|Intangibles - net
|982,606
|1,472,962
|Goodwill
|3,300,000
|3,300,000
|Operating lease - right of use asset - net
|377,912
|564,781
|Total Other Assets
|4,837,369
|5,514,594
|Total Assets
|$
|14,494,901
|$
|23,976,005
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|8,335,599
|$
|3,929,195
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party
|200,240
|192,845
|Operating lease liability
|227,005
|248,069
|Notes payable
|1,822,426
|-
|Note payable - related party
|1,968,468
|1,689,367
|Convertible notes payable - net
|5,120,308
|-
|Total Current Liabilities
|17,674,046
|6,059,476
|Long Term Liabilities
|Note payable - related party
|762,328
|1,866,288
|Notes payable - SBA government
|461,248
|469,396
|Operating lease liability
|157,183
|319,232
|Convertible notes payable - net
|1,864,576
|-
|Total Long Term Liabilities
|3,245,335
|2,654,916
|Total Liabilities
|20,919,381
|8,714,392
|Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
|Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized 20,761,231 and 20,431,549 shares issued and 20,065,278 and 20,068,929 shares outstanding, at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|20,765
|20,435
|Additional paid-in capital
|78,363,849
|76,842,878
|Treasury stock - at cost (695,953 and 362,620 shares, respectively)
|(1,631,966
|)
|(631,967
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(83,122,177
|)
|(60,915,427
|)
|Stockholders' equity (deficit)
|(6,369,529
|)
|15,315,919
|Non-controlling interest
|(54,951
|)
|(54,306
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
|(6,424,480
|)
|15,261,613
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
|$
|14,494,901
|$
|23,976,005
| SurgePays, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|$
|18,680,317
|$
|4,769,697
|$
|40,775,913
|$
|51,284,531
|Costs and expenses
|Cost of revenues
|21,276,771
|12,602,057
|48,969,378
|54,377,300
|General and administrative expenses
|4,353,684
|6,448,402
|13,147,086
|20,312,185
|Total costs and expenses
|25,630,455
|19,050,459
|62,116,464
|74,689,485
|Loss from operations
|(6,950,138
|)
|(14,280,762
|)
|(21,340,551
|)
|(23,404,954
|)
|Other income (expense)
|Interest expense
|(424,665
|)
|(112,814
|)
|(756,518
|)
|(362,119
|)
|Loss on lease termination
|-
|(194,862
|)
|-
|(194,862
|)
|Interest income
|-
|183,537
|63,913
|183,537
|Other income
|-
|239
|7,140
|637,107
|Unrealized gains - investments
|-
|38,292
|-
|38,292
|Dividends, interest and other income - investments
|-
|86,626
|-
|86,626
|Gain on investment in CenterCom
|-
|-
|-
|33,864
|Amortization of debt discount
|(114,492
|)
|-
|(181,379
|)
|-
|Total other income (expense) - net
|(539,157
|)
|1,018
|(866,844
|)
|422,445
|Net loss before provision for income taxes
|(7,489,295
|)
|(14,279,744
|)
|(22,207,395
|)
|(22,982,509
|)
|Provision for income tax benefit (expense)
|-
|-
|-
|(2,970,000
|)
|Net loss including non-controlling interest
|(7,489,295
|)
|(14,279,744
|)
|(22,207,395
|)
|(25,952,509
|)
|Non-controlling interest
|(227
|)
|(4,397
|)
|(645
|)
|(35,992
|)
|Net loss available to common stockholders
|$
|(7,489,068
|)
|$
|(14,275,347
|)
|$
|(22,206,750
|)
|$
|(25,916,517
|)
|Earnings per share - attributable to common stockholders
|Basic
|$
|(0.38
|)
|$
|(0.73
|)
|$
|(1.11
|)
|$
|(1.37
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.38
|)
|$
|(0.73
|)
|$
|(1.11
|)
|$
|(1.37
|)
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding - attributable to common stockholders
|Basic
|19,839,159
|19,689,010
|19,931,668
|18,940,689
|Diluted
|19,839,159
|19,689,010
|19,931,668
|18,940,689
| SurgePays, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
|For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Operating activities
|Net loss - including non-controlling interest
|$
|(22,207,395
|)
|$
|(25,952,509
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operations
|Depreciation and amortization
|669,682
|693,880
|Amortization of right-of-use assets
|186,869
|70,857
|Amortization of debt discount/debt issue costs
|181,379
|-
|Amortization of internal use software development costs
|-
|167,121
|Stock issued for services
|25,830
|411,740
|Recognition of stock based compensation - unvested shares - related parties
|526,125
|6,237,976
|Recognition of share based compensation - options - related party
|-
|6,196
|Interest expense adjustment - SBA loans
|-
|19,750
|Right-of-use asset lease payment adjustment true up
|-
|(148,584
|)
|Gain on equity method investment - CenterCom
|-
|(33,864
|)
|Cash paid for lease termination
|-
|(212,175
|)
|Loss on lease termination - net
|-
|194,862
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|(Increase) decrease in
|Accounts receivable
|(1,291,013
|)
|8,022,078
|Inventory
|(136,252
|)
|683,456
|Prepaids and other
|19,828
|(150,746
|)
|Deferred income taxes - net
|-
|2,835,000
|Increase (decrease) in
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|4,471,860
|(5,765,152
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party
|7,395
|(86,857
|)
|Accrued income taxes payable
|-
|(470,000
|)
|Deferred revenue
|-
|(20,000
|)
|Operating lease liability
|(183,113
|)
|84,257
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(17,728,805
|)
|(13,412,714
|)
|Investing activities
|Purchase of leasehold improvements
|(18,590
|)
|-
|Advances made for construction-in-process costs
|-
|(518,189
|)
|Purchase of investments - net
|-
|(10,068,506
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(18,590
|)
|(10,586,695
|)
|Financing activities
|Proceeds from stock issued for cash
|649,383
|17,249,994
|Proceeds from exercise of common stock warrants
|-
|8,799,257
|Cash paid as direct offering costs - common stock
|(58,880
|)
|(1,395,000
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of notes payable
|2,274,698
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes payable
|6,700,000
|-
|Cash paid as direct offering costs - convertibles note payable
|(602,500
|)
|-
|Repayments of loans - related party
|(824,859
|)
|(1,132,074
|)
|Repayments on notes payable
|(657,826
|)
|-
|Repayments on notes payable - SBA government
|(8,148
|)
|(8,138
|)
|Treasury shares repurchased (share buy-backs)
|-
|(485,131
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|7,471,868
|23,028,908
|Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(10,275,527
|)
|(970,501
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period
|12,790,389
|14,622,060
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period
|$
|2,514,862
|$
|13,651,559
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|264,510
|$
|372,579
|Cash paid for income tax
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities
|Reserve deposit - amount withheld from lender
|$
|224,947
|$
|-
|Treasury stock reacquired in connection with convertible debt financing
|$
|999,999
|$
|-
|Debt discount - convertible notes payable - original issue discount
|$
|70,000
|Debt discount - convertible notes payable - issuance of common stock
|$
|85,800
|Debt discount - convertible notes payable - issuance of warrants
|$
|227,587
|Stock issued in settlement of accounts payable
|$
|65,456
|$
|-
|Reclassification of accrued interest - related party to note payable - related party
|$
|-
|$
|498,991
|Exercise of warrants - cashless
|$
|-
|$
|41
|Termination of ROU operating lease assets and liabilities
|$
|-
|$
|309,826
|Goodwill (ClearLine Mobile, Inc.)
|$
|-
|$
|2,500,000
|Right-of-use asset obtained in exchange for new operating lease liability
|$
|-
|$
|98,638
Legal Disclaimer:
