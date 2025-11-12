Spherix Global Insights Reveals Unmet Need Driving Interest In Emerging Therapies For Thyroid Eye Disease

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Physicians highlight early intervention, safety, and access limitations as key unmet needs-Tepezza SC anticipated to reshape the treatment paradigm in 2026

Exton, PA, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research from Spherix Global Insights finds that while Amgen's Tepezza (teprotumumab) continues to anchor the treatment landscape for thyroid eye disease (TED), physicians emphasize ongoing unmet needs-particularly for patients with milder disease, contraindications to treatment, or limited access. Findings from Market DynamixTM: Thyroid Eye Disease (US) reveal an evolving market in which early intervention, improved safety, and ease of use remain top clinical priorities.

Ophthalmologists overwhelmingly recognize Tepezza as a major therapeutic advance for patients with active, inflammatory TED, citing its efficacy and meaningful clinical value. Nearly half of current users report high satisfaction, and 86% agree the therapy offers a clear advantage over non-biologic options. However, most specialists acknowledge that Tepezza is not ideal for patients with less severe disease or those who cannot tolerate biologic therapy, resulting in continued reliance on steroids and conservative management strategies.

These gaps underscore the clinical importance of earlier and broader intervention in TED, with many physicians noting that untreated disease poses a significant risk to patients' quality of life and long-term outcomes. Despite Tepezza's demonstrated efficacy, concerns regarding hearing loss, cost, and access limitations persist-driving strong interest in alternative treatment modalities that can expand patient candidacy while improving safety and convenience.

In this context, ophthalmologists express considerable enthusiasm for the next phase of therapeutic innovation. The study found a strong physician preference for subcutaneous delivery, with Tepezza SC potentially launching in 2026 and projected to dominate future preference rankings due to its convenience and potential to improve accessibility.

Beyond Tepezza SC, awareness and cautious optimism are growing around Sling Therapeutics' linsitinib and Viridian Therapeutics' veligrotug (VRDN-001), while argenx's efgartigimod and Genentech's satralizumab are gaining attention for their differentiated mechanisms and potential safety advantages. Approximately three-quarters of ophthalmologists surveyed agree there is a high unmet need for new mechanisms of action in TED, highlighting improved tolerability, convenience, and broader patient eligibility as key differentiators for future entrants.

Despite the current dominance of Tepezza, most specialists anticipate continued growth in use over the next six months, driven by adoption among previously untreated patients. Looking further ahead, the majority expect that emerging therapies will have a moderate to high impact on clinical practice within three to five years-signaling strong optimism for continued innovation and patient benefit in TED management.

