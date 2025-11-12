MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aspo Plc Stock exchange release 12 November 2025 at 16.30 EET

Aspo's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2026

Aspo Plc will publish the following financial reports in 2026:



Financial Statement release for 2025 on Monday, February 16, 2026

Interim Report for January-March 2026 on Monday, April 27, 2026

Half-year Financial Report for January-June 2026 on Monday, August 3, 2026 Interim report for January-September 2026 on Monday, November 2, 2026

Aspo's Annual Review, including the Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors for 2025, will be published during week 13/2026.

Aspo's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Friday, April 17, 2026, in Helsinki, Finland. The Board of Directors will give a separate notice of the Annual General Meeting at a later date. Possible requests from shareholders to include matters on the agenda of Aspo's 2026 Annual General Meeting shall be sent to Aspo's Board of Directors not later than 26 February, 2026. The written request, together with an explanation or a draft resolution, shall be sent to Aspo Plc, Board of Directors, P.O. Box 70, FI-02151 Espoo, Finland.





Aspo Plc

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki







For more information, please contact: Erkka Repo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5827 971, ...









Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Aspo's businesses – ESL Shipping, Telko and Leipurin – enable future-proof, sustainable choices for customers in various industries. Established in 1929, today we are together about 800 experts on land and at sea. While the Nordic region is our core market, we serve our customers with world-class solutions in 18 countries around Europe and parts of Asia.

Aspo is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and is headquartered in Finland.

Aspo – Sustainable value creation