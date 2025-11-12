Cloudfy Powers Digital Transformation For Pharma And Healthcare With ERP And Compliance Integration
Cloudfy's pharma solution provides real-time ERP integration, inventory visibility by warehouse, customer account hierarchies, and governance features designed for regulated environments, reducing manual rework while improving accuracy and speed for buyers and sales teams. Dedicated sector resources outline how Cloudfy addresses pharmaceutical and IMP use cases, from catalogue control to fulfilment and returns.
“Pharma and healthcare distributors don't just need a storefront; they need a reliable operational front end that respects compliance and scales,” said Robert Williams, CEO of Cloudfy.
Built for Compliance and Seamless Connection
Cloudfy integrates with trusted tax and compliance providers and supports policy-driven controls across checkout and account management. Its open, API-first architecture and prebuilt connectors enable secure extensions and faster partner integrations, allowing organisations to standardise processes without the cost or risk of custom rebuilds.
Enterprise Scale for Healthcare Logisti cs
Cloudfy supports high order volumes and multi-entity structures seen in healthcare logistics. Cloudfy also powers major logistics operations, including partnerships with enterprise distributors and service providers such as UPS.
Recognised for Healthcare Innovation
In 2025, Cloudfy and its partners were recognised at the Health Tech Digital Awards, winning Best Rehabilitation Technology Solution for the RideLabs application, evidence of Cloudfy's ability to deliver practical, compliance-aware innovation in real healthcare settings. Cloudfy also won two Direct Commerce Awards 2025 for enterprise B2B innovation and was named Best eCommerce Platform at the eCommerce Awards 2025.
These awards underscore Cloudfy's position as a trusted partner for digital transformation in regulated industries, combining innovation, reliability, and compliance awareness in equal measure.
Cloudfy continues to work with global manufacturers and distributors in sectors where accuracy, traceability, and compliance are non-negotiable.
About Cloudfy
Cloudfy is a SaaS B2B eCommerce platform for manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers. With deep ERP integration, native B2B workflows, sales-rep and customer ordering apps, and enterprise-grade extensibility, Cloudfy helps organisations modernise ordering, reduce manual work and scale globally with confidence.
