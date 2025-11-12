Collaboration With Freestar Expands Access To Premium Advertisers For The Associated Press

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Freestar's Intelligence Suite helps The Associated Press boost efficiency and unlock new revenue streams

PHOENIX, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freestar, the leading monetization partner for large digital media publishers and e-commerce sites, today announced a strategic collaboration with The Associated Press (AP), an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting, designed to optimize the AP's programmatic performance and expand access to premium global advertisers. The collaboration helps create new revenue streams for AP while supporting quality journalism through its innovative advertising technology.

“We are pleased to be working with Freestar to help us expand programmatic access to premium demand sources, while we focus on upholding the integrity of our independent, factual and nonpartisan journalism and maintaining control of our inventory,” said Drew Stoneman, vice president of consumer revenue.

Through the collaboration, Freestar is providing AP with its Intelligence Suite, including its Dynamic Ad Stack, advanced flooring algorithm, and ID solutions, in addition to Freestar's best-in-class monetization experts and white glove support.

“We're thrilled to be aligning with such a trusted name in journalism and to be helping The Associated Press unlock new revenue,” said Heather Carver, Chief Revenue Officer at Freestar.“Our goal is to ensure publishers like the AP can thrive by combining advanced technology with strategic industry relationships, so that advertisers can confidently invest in quality content.”

As a part of Freestar's broader ecosystem approach, the AP will be available to buy directly through The Trade Desk's OpenPath and part of their News Navigator program. Powered by third-party ratings from Ad Fontes Media, News Navigator enables advertisers to support credible journalism while contributing to a more sustainable open internet.

“Highly-reliable outlets like The Associated Press are leading the way in showing how credible journalism thrives when advertisers utilize the tools and transparency to invest,” said Vanessa Otero, CEO of Ad Fontes Media.“News Navigator gives brands the confidence to align with high-quality publishers and create a healthier media ecosystem.”

To learn more about how Freestar supports publishers to power revenue growth, visit .

ABOUT FREESTAR

Freestar helps publishers increase revenue, decrease costs, and eliminate the complexity and stress of programmatic advertising. With the most comprehensive monetization platform and the best customer service in the industry, Freestar tailors scalable and transparent solutions to meet the unique needs of the world's leading publishers.

Its global team of more than 185 experts across 15+ countries and over 1,000 years of combined industry experience has made Freestar a top 10 source of display and video ad inventory worldwide. Over the past decade, Freestar has helped publishers – large and small – generate nearly $1 Billion in total revenue, always with a publisher-first approach that delivers real results.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, Freestar has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States on the annual Inc. 5000 list for six consecutive years, most notably earning the number one spot in 2019. Additional honors include AdWeek's AI Tool of the Year and the Titan Business Awards Customer Service Team of the Year. For more information, visit .

ABOUT THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world's population sees AP journalism every day. Online:

CONTACT: Contact Information: Alexis Roberts... 805-698-7681