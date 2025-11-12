STD Diagnostics Market Size To Reach USD 21.74 Billion By 2032 Growing Demand Due To Rising STD Prevalence And Advancements In Technology SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STD Diagnostics Market Size and Growth Analysis:

According to a report by SNS Insider, the global STD Diagnostics Market size was valued at USD 11.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 21.74 billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.67%. This growth is being driven by the increasing prevalence of STDs, global awareness campaigns, and rapid adoption of digital and at-home diagnostic technologies.





STD Diagnostics Market Overview

The global STD diagnostics market is growing steadily. The increasing prevalence of diseases such as chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, and HIV is the main factor behind this growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than one million new cases of sexually transmitted diseases are reported every day, many of which are asymptomatic. This has increased the importance of timely and easy testing.

Governments in developed countries are strengthening national screening programs. Rapid testing kits, AI-based platforms, and home testing solutions are changing patient behavior and making quality testing more accessible. Investors are investing in advanced molecular diagnostics due to the growing demand for preventive healthcare and personalized medicine solutions.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the STD Diagnostics Market Report are



Abbott Laboratories (RealTime CT/NG Assay, Alinity m STI Assay)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (cobas CT/NG Test, cobas HPV Test)

Hologic, Inc. (Aptima Combo 2 Assay, Panther System)

Siemens Healthineers (Atellica Solution, Syva EMIT Assays)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BioPlex 2200 HIV Ag-Ab, Geenius HIV 1/2 Supplemental Assay)

Cepheid (Danaher Corporation) (Xpert CT/NG, Xpert TV)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (QuantStudio PCR System, TaqPath STI Assay)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (BD MAX CT/GC/TV Panel, BD ProbeTec ET System)

bioMérieux SA (VIDAS HIV Duo Ultra, NucliSENS easyMAG)

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OraQuick HIV Self-Test, OraQuick HCV Rapid Antibody Test)

Trinity Biotech (Uni-Gold HIV, SeroELISA Syphilis IgG)

Quidel Corporation (Solana Trichomonas Assay, Sofia 2 Analyzer)

Luminex Corporation (DiaSorin) (ARIES System, NxTAG STD Panel)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (DPP HIV-Syphilis Assay, DPP HIV 1/2 Assay)

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (Roche) (ePlex CT/NG Panel, eSensor CT/NG Assay)

Seegene Inc. (Allplex STI Essential Assay, Seeplex STD6 ACE Detection)

Grifols S.A. (Procleix HIV-1/HCV Assay, Procleix Ultrio Elite Assay)

Qiagen N.V. (QIAstat-Dx STI Panel, artus CT/NG QS-RGQ Kit)

Teco Diagnostics (HIV 1/2 Test Strip, Syphilis Rapid Test) NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH (NovaLisa Chlamydia trachomatis IgG, NovaLisa Treponema pallidum IgM)

STD Diagnostics Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product:

The consumables segment accounted for 68% revenue share in 2023. This growth was driven by the increasing demand for diagnostic kits and reagents used for routine testing and point-of-care applications. The use of rapid testing kits has increased due to screening programs funded by organizations like the CDC in the United States.

By Application:

The HIV segment captured 31% market share in 2023. This growth is driven by global HIV prevention programs and the availability of nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs). According to WHO data, more than 38 million people are living with HIV in 2022, which has increased the need for efficient diagnostics.

By technology:

The immunoassay segment accounted for 45%. Highly sensitive and specific immunoassay tests (such as ELISA) for HIV and syphilis are still used as the main screening methods.

By location of testing:

Laboratory testing had a 77% market share. Lab testing is still considered the gold standard method of STD diagnosis. However, the use of home and point-of-care testing is rapidly increasing due to privacy and convenience.

STD Diagnostics Market Regional insights

North America is leading this market, as the US has a CDC-supported screening program, strong healthcare infrastructure, and advanced testing technology.

Europe is in second place, with the market stable due to awareness about sexual health and a strong healthcare system.

The highest growth is expected in the Asia-Pacific region through 2032. Public health initiatives such as NACO in India and China are promoting early detection and education of STDs.

Public health funding and international assistance are facilitating testing in Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Recent Developments



In 2024, Abbott Laboratories announced the expansion of its Alinity m STI Assay, which enables simultaneous detection of four major STDs using a single sample. The U.S. FDA approval of this multiplex diagnostic test has improved workflow efficiency and reduced turnaround times in clinical laboratories.

Bio-Rad Laboratories introduced its next-generation multiplex immunoassay platform, offering high-throughput and automated detection of common sexually transmitted infections. The platform's integration with cloud-based data systems supports public health surveillance and data sharing among healthcare providers. Roche Diagnostics is investing in AI-driven test interpretation and predictive analytics for STD screening, aiming to enhance diagnostic precision and patient management outcomes.

