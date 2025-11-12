Non-GMO Project Publishes First Non-UPF Verified Standard To Address Ultraprocessed Foods Crisis

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Defining framework sets the bar for how food is made, advancing clarity in an increasingly confusing marketplace

Bellingham, WA, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Non-GMO Project, the nonprofit organization behind North America's most trusted food verification label, today announced the publication of Version 1 of the Non-UPF Verified Standard, the nation's first comprehensive framework to define and address one of the most pressing challenges in food and public health: ultraprocessed foods.

"Around the world, more people are waking up to the realization that much of what fills our grocery carts is no longer truly food," said Megan Westgate, CEO and Founder of the Non-GMO Project, at a recent webinar unveiling the Standard. "Doctors and researchers increasingly describe these products as 'processed edible substances', industrial formulations engineered for palatability and shelf life rather than nutrition."

Why It Matters

A 2024 British Medical Journal umbrella review found that diets high in ultraprocessed foods are linked to increased risk of 32 adverse health outcomes, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, cancer, depression, and premature death.

Despite growing awareness, consumers struggle to identify ultraprocessed foods: internal researc from the Non-GMO Project's Food Integrity Collective found that 68 percent of shoppers actively try to avoid ultraprocessed foods, but 70 percent say they need clearer labeling or third-party verification. The Non-UPF Verified Standard directly addresses that gap - translating how food is processed, not just what it contains, into a clear and actionable framework for innovation, transparency, and trust.

From Pilot to Public Standard

The Non-GMO Project announced the Non-UPF Verified program in January of 2025 and formed its first brand pilot cohort in March to test and refine the verification model. With Version 1 now published, the program is entering its full implementation phase.

How the Standard Works

Independent technical administrators, acting as impartial evaluators separate from both the Non-GMO Project and applicant brands, will assess each product seeking Non-UPF Verification against the following core criteria:



Ingredient Integrity & Formulation: The standard restricts ingredients that are either widely recognized as harmful or characteristic of ultraprocessed formulations-especially those used to create hyperpalatable textures and flavors or to replace the structure and function of real food. This includes a prohibition on non-nutritive sweeteners and limits on refined added sugar.

Processing Limits: Not all processing is equal. This standard distinguishes between minimal, conditional, and prohibited processing methods, requiring that products be composed primarily of minimally processed ingredients and free from high-impact chemical, structural, thermal, and biological modification. These limits are applied both to individual ingredients and to the product as a whole.

“This is about reconciling the false divide between 'real food' and packaged food,” Westgate said.“Processing itself isn't the enemy, it's how and why it's done that matters. The Non-UPF Standard defines a middle ground where convenience and nourishment can genuinely coexist, giving brands a path to make better food and shoppers a reason to trust it.”

A Proven Model for Change

The Non-GMO Project's Butterfly mark appears on more than 63,000 verified products representing more than $50 billion in annual sales. Non-UPF Verified applies the same rigorous, third-party verification model to the ultraprocessed food challenge, giving:



Brands - a framework for meaningful reformulation and innovation.

Retailers - a trusted signal for category differentiation. Shoppers - a clear, reliable tool for a complex and crowded food landscape.

About Non-UPF Verified and the Non-GMO Project

Non-UPF Verified is a certification launched by the Non-GMO Project under the umbrella of the Food Integrity Collective, continuing the nonprofit organization's commitment to informed choice and a food system that truly nourishes life.

Founded in 2007, the Non-GMO Project is a mission-driven nonprofit organization dedicated to collaboratively creating a retail food system that promotes and restores health in humans, communities, and the broader collective of life on Earth. The Project's Butterfly seal remains North America's most trusted third-party verification for GMO avoidance, backed by rigorous standards and appearing on more than 63,000 verified products. Learn more at .

