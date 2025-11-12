Landmark Structures Relocates U.S. Headquarters To Larger Southlake Office To Accommodate Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Structures, a full-service provider of water storage solutions, will celebrate the grand opening of its new U.S. corporate headquarters on Monday, November 17, at 10 a.m. The company is relocating from Fort Worth to a larger office at Kirkwood Oaks in Southlake, Texas.

The move from the company's previous Fort Worth location addresses Landmark's growing U.S. operations team and provides the additional space needed to support continued expansion in North American markets.

"This move reflects the momentum we're experiencing across our business," said David Ming, CEO of Landmark Structures. "We've outgrown our Fort Worth facility, and this new headquarters provides the room and resources our team needs to grow while offering a modern workspace that will help us attract top talent across multiple departments."

Centrally located within the Metroplex and minutes from DFW International Airport, the new Southlake headquarters offers improved accessibility for employees across the region and positions the company closer to the area's professional talent pool.

The facility features a modern fitness center, versatile conference facilities, a full food court with multiple daily lunch options, and outdoor spaces designed to support employee wellness and collaboration.

"This new space represents more than just a move; it's our new home," said Nathan Gregory, VP of Human Resources at Landmark Structures. "We designed it to foster connection, collaboration, and a sense of belonging for our office team. It's a place where people can do great work and enjoy being part of this growing organization together."

Clients, partners, and community members are invited to attend the grand opening celebration on Monday, November 17, at 10 a.m. For event details, visit or email ....

Location: Kirkwood Oaks

3120 Sabre Drive, Suite 350

Southlake, TX 76092

About Landmark Structures

Founded in 1974, Landmark Structures specializes in water storage design, engineering, and construction for industrial, military, and municipal clients. With operations across the U.S. and Canada, the company has supported clients in safely storing more than 1.2 billion gallons of water. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Landmark Structures

...