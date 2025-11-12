Prostar Announces The Addition Of Groundbreakers Utility Management Company To Its Growing List Of Enterprise Clients

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar® Holdings Inc. (“ProStar” or“the Company”) (TSXV: MAPS, OTCQX: MAPPF, FSE: 5D00), developer of PointManPrecision Mapping Solutionsand LinQDTM enterprise integration platform, is pleased to announce that GroundBreakers, LLC, a leading utility management services company, has adopted PointMan to advance its digital transformation and improve operational efficiency and safety across its operations, further adding to ProStar's growing list of enterprise clients.

Driven by the need for improved accuracy, safety, and efficiency, the critical infrastructure industry is now turning to advanced technologies to modernize how critical infrastructure is planned, built, and maintained. This evolution marks a major shift away from antiquated paper-based business processes toward fully connected, data-driven operations. ProStar's PointMan and LinQD are designed to be at the forefront of this movement as the industry transitions into the digital era.

“We have seen remarkable growth fueled through key strategic partnerships that share our commitment to excellence,” stated Andrea Sloan, President of GroundBreakers.“ProStar's PointMan enterprise mapping and asset management solution will assist us in transforming into a technologically advanced company and support our vision for national expansion through superior operational excellence.”

“How the industry identifies and manages utilities is on the verge of a major transformation, and companies like GroundBreakers are leading the way,” stated Page Tucker, CEO and Founder of ProStar.“We are witnessing a major industry shift from a dated paper-based system into the modern digital era with PointMan at the forefront.”

About GroundBreakers

Headquartered in Indianapolis, GroundBreakers is a 100% veteran and women-owned complete utility management services company, specializing in hydro-excavation, jetting, CCTV, and private locating. The company operates in four states across the Midwest, including Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, and Ohio, meeting the growing demand for utility management services in the region. With its reputation for quality service and safety, GroundBreakers is the one-stop shop for construction and utility projects. GroundBreakers' services cater to a wide range of industries, from utilities and general contractors to construction firms.

About ProStar

ProStar Geocorp is a leading provider of geospatial intelligence technologies with a mission to become the global standard for mapping and managing critical infrastructure. The Company delivers a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution and an enterprise integration platform that transforms how critical infrastructure assets are identified, managed, and maintained worldwide.

ProStar's flagship products, PointMan and LinQD, make infrastructure mapping and management more accurate, accessible, and connected than ever before. PointMan provides a powerful cloud and mobile precision mapping solution, while LinQD seamlessly integrates both emerging technologies and legacy systems into a single unified platform. By streamlining the management of critical infrastructure, ProStar's solutions reduce risks, improve efficiencies, and support regulatory compliance in complex, high-stakes environments.

The Company's growing global customer base includes Fortune 500 corporations, leading construction and engineering firms, utilities, municipalities, and U.S. Departments of Transportation. ProStar has forged strategic alliances with global technology leaders, further extending its competitive advantage and accelerating adoption.

ProStar also holds an extensive intellectual property portfolio with 16 issued patents in the United States and Canada, securing its leadership position in precision mapping technologies.

Headquartered in Grand Junction, Colorado, ProStar is committed to building a safer, smarter, and more resilient infrastructure future worldwide.

For more information about ProStar, please visit .

On behalf of the Company,

Contact:

Page Tucker

CEO & Director

970-242-4024

...

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“intends” or“anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“should”,“would” or“occur”. This information and these statements, referred to herein as“forward‐looking statements”, are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of GroundBreakers' adoption of PointMan, including its potential to improve operational efficiency and safety.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation, that GroundBreakers will implement PointMan as planned, and that PointMan will deliver the expected operational benefits.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that the implementation of PointMan may not proceed as expected, and that the anticipated benefits may not materialize.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.